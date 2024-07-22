AeroGarden’s 6-plant Harvest XL indoor hydroponic garden at new $105 Amazon low (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest XL Indoor Hydroponic Garden for $104.83 shipped. Recently fetching $140, with an original $250 MSRP, we saw an ever-shifting rate for the first five months of 2024, with prices keeping between $118 and $134. In June we saw prices drop to $119, with July seeing the lowest price at $120 until today’s deal. Coming in as a 25% markdown, you’re saving $35 off its new list price and $145 off its MSRP while landing it at a new Amazon low that sits just $5 above the all-time lowest price from last year.

This handy hydroponic system throws out the messy soil for “five times faster germination,” letting you cultivate as many as six plants up to 18 inches tall. It features a 25W LED grow light that mimics natural sunlight that has an automatic timer built in to mirror the sun’s phases throughout an average day. The touch-sensitive illuminated control panel can even remind you when to add more water and plant food. It also comes with an assortment of herb seed pods (including Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint) that will begin sprouting within days and ready to harvest in a matter of weeks. You can find even more seed pod options here.

You’ll find more eco-friendly devices like hydroponic garden systems, EVs, power stations, exterior smart devices, and so much more in our Green Deals hub. You can also browse through our leftover Prime Day Green Deals hub too, though there is no telling when any of these hangover deals will change or be gone altogether.

AeroGarden Harvest XL Indoor Hydroponic Garden features:

INDOOR GARDENING MADE EASY: Enjoy abundant harvests year round with the AeroGarden Harvest XL, an indoor hydroponic gardening system that grows your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil

ROOM FOR 6 PLANTS: This countertop garden features a spacious grow deck and water bowl so you can grow 6 different live plants at once, all up to 18 inches tall

HIGH-PERFORMANCE GROW LIGHT: The full spectrum 25W LED grow light with an automatic on/off timer mimics natural sunlight to help plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil

FEATURES AND BENEFITS: Our indoor garden’s touch-sensitive illuminated control panel reminds you when to add water and plant food, making for a simplified, worry-free gardening experience

WHAT’S INCLUDED: The AeroGarden Harvest XL comes with a 25W LED grow light system, trellis, power adapter, one 3 oz. bottle of liquid plant food, and the Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit featuring Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint

