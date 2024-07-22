Take Anker’s 299Wh LiFePO4 Powerhouse on your next trip for $189 (Reg. $269, today only)

As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Anker SOLIX 522 Powerhouse Portable Power Station for $189 shipped. Regularly $269, it last hit its $179 all-time low during Black Friday sales, with the new year having seen four previous individual discounts so far, first to $189 in February, then $199 in March, and back to $189 in April and May. Today, it returns as another 30% one-day markdown that lands it back at its second-lowest price we have seen. You won’t be able to find it on Amazon either, only the predecessor, the 521 powerhouse, at just $19 lower.

Upgraded with a LiFePO4 battery, this power station from Anker provides a 299Wh capacity with a maximum power output of 300W and six different ports: one carport, one USB-A, two USB-Cs, and two AC outlets – which is all surge protected for a little added peace of mind. By charging it with a wall outlet and a USB-C port you’ll only be waiting 3.5 hours for a full battery, or you can recharge 80% with an appropriate solar input in just 2.7 hours. The Anker app lets you monitor battery levels, set charging speeds, and even receive real-time alerts and status updates should anything happen when your back is turned.

Be sure to check out the many ongoing Anker power station deals at Amazon, with a large selection of popular models hitting some of their lowest prices, like the SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station that is still sitting at its new all-time low from Prime Day sales. You can find more backup power solutions in our Green Deals hub, along with discounts on EVs, lawncare equipment, and more.

Anker 522 Powerhouse Portable Power Station features:

6 Outlets for Every NeedThe Anker SOLIX 522 has 2 AC outlets, one USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and a DC car port, making it a versatile power source for all your needs. Whether charging your cell phone, powering your laptop, or keeping your lights illuminated during camping trips, the Anker SOLIX 522 has you covered.

Live with Peace of Mind and Enough PowerThis generator gives you enough power for you phone, laptop,drones, mini fridge while camping. No more outage worries, it keeps your essential devices like CPAP, TVs, and Wi-Fi routers running. With the Anker SOLIX 522, you can always count on reliable power when you need it the most and live with peace of mind.

Multiple Recharge OptionsThe Anker SOLIX 522 provides multiple options for recharging, including using AC power at home, Type-C 60W PD, car outlet during a road trip, or harnessing solar power with the Anker 625 100W solar panel(sold seperatly).

Safety Is in DetailWith our proprietary long-lasting technology InfiniPower, combined with EV- class LiFePO4 batteries, industrial- grade electronic components, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature, and unibody drop-proof design, Anker SOLIX 522 is built to last 6X longer battery lifespan and 3000 cycles.

Power Save ModeUse Power Saving mode to avoid draining power and extend battery lifespan, so that you can keep your devices running longer and stronger. The power station will automatically shut down any output port once a your device has been fully charged to ensure efficient energy usage, making it an ideal companion for camping trips, emergency home backup, or any situation where you need reliable power.

