New and improved ASUS ROG Ally X is officially here to compete with Steam Deck, now available for $800

Just a few weeks after kicking off the pre-orders, ASUS has now officially launched the ROG Ally X gaming handheld for $799.99 shipped. Though not the completely redesigned ROG Ally 2 that we all expected, this new gaming handheld comes with enough changes and improvements that make it worth considering if you are in the market for a powerful Windows gaming handheld. ASUS Online Store seems to have run out of stock at the moment, but you can snag one from Best Buy.

ASUS ROG Ally X comes with new and improved hardware

The ROG Ally X brings several improvements over its predecessor for improved performance and functionality. The most notable hardware change of the ROG Ally X is that it comes with a massive new battery, offering double the capacity over the original ROG Ally. In addition to the new 80Wh battery that’s expected to double the playtime in a single charge, the ROG Ally X also comes with 24GB LPDDR5 memory instead of 16GB in the ROG Ally. The memory clock speed has also increased from 6,400MHz to 7,500MHz, which is expected to significantly improve gameplay. The new handheld comes with 1TB fast NVMe SSD out of the box, and it also has a redesigned motherboard to accommodate a bigger, 2280 form-factor SSD.

Other notable improvements of the ROG Ally X include a new chassis in black with rounded shape for a natural grip, an additional USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support, a better cooling solution with an additional exhaust vent, and more. Below is a quick rundown of the feature set:

New 80Wh battery

Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with RDNA 3 graphics

FidelityFX Super Resolution

Radeon Super Resolution

Silent, Performance, or Turbo modes to balance power and performance

Dedicated UHS-II microSD slot

Upgradable M.2 SSD

FreeSync Premium,

500 nits of brilliant brightness

Dolby Atmos and AI noise cancellation

In addition to the aforementioned changes, the new ROG Ally X also comes with a new customizable game library through Armoury Crate SE 1.5.

ASUS ROG Ally X features:

On the Ally X, games are crisp and clear thanks to its 7″ Full HD touchscreen display equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium technology.

Powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor on Zen 4 architecture (8-cores, 16 threads) with RDNA 3 graphics at up to 2.7GHz and 8.6TFLOPs, the Ally X makes playing any game on the palm of your hand possible.

Equipped with 24GB of 7500MHz LPDDR5X RAM, the Ally X can effortlessly swap through your applications and have multiple tabs running.

Store all your favorite games and keep loading times ultra-fast with 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. If you have a larger game library, the Ally X includes a dedicated UH-II microSD card slot to add storage to your machine.

You can grab the ASUS ROG Ally X right now from Best Buy for $800 shipped.

