Belkin’s new 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe charger drops to $104 Amazon low (20% off)

We are now tracking a deal on Amazon that drops Belkin’s 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe charger to $104.49 shipped for Prime members. This deal serves a 20% or $26 discount on a relatively new MagSafe charger that’s been fetching $130 since its debut on Amazon. This is, in fact, the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon, and it’s within $5 of its previous all-time low price of $100 from last year at Belkin’s website. You’ll find this model sold directly from the official Apple storefront as well where it’s yet to drop below its listed price of $130.

The Belkin 2-in-1 BoostCharge MagSafe charger is a 2-in-1 solution that let’s you charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. It features a 15W main MagSafe pad that can hold your iPhone 15 both vertically and horizontally for StandBy, and you can even fold it flat to charge a pair of earbuds. Additionally, there’s an Apple Watch fast charging puck at the back of this charger for a two-way charging experience. It’s not the most compact charger out there, but it’s definitely a premium solution that looks great and has a non-slip weighted base. What’s also great about this charger is that it comes with a 30W power supply with built-in braided USB-C to round out the experience.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro features:

This ultra-convenient charging dock delivers 15W of fast wireless charging to your iPhone 12 and later, Apple Watch 4 and later, and many models of AirPods. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you can place your iPhone on the charging pad for a secure, aligned connection. It’s StandBy ready for you to take advantage of iPhone placement options.

