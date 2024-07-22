Unlocked iPhone 15 now $99 off at $700 + up to $200 off iPhone 15 Pro Max (Amazon Premium Renewed)

Amazon is now offering Premium Renewed, unlocked iPhone 15 handsets starting at $699.97 shipped. This phone would cost you $799 new straight from Apple and is now nearly $100 off. We have only seen this configuration go for less in Amazon Premium Renewed condition once, which was a short-lived offer for a few hours last month. This current-generation iPhone has landed at $680 via Woot, but that wasn’t with the full 1-year warranty and did not come in Apple packaging either.

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display set within an aluminum chassis with a color-infused glass back design. The A16 Bionic chip supports the 5-core GPU and the sweet Dynamic Island action with the dual camera system at the ready – a 48MP main sensor, 4x optical zoom range, and “next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control.” Apple’s “emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection, and Roadside Assistance via satellite are all also supported here.

Here’s more details on Amazon’s Renewed Premium service – it delivers better quality gear than the average Amazon refurb offers with a like-new treatment and a full 1-year warranty:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

Some other notable prices we are tracking on iPhone 15 models as part of Amazon’s Premium Refurbished program are found below:

Holding out for iPhone 16 at full price come September? We don’t blame you. Here’s all of the latest rumors and details on what to expect from the 2024 iPhone release:

iPhone 15 features:

6.1inch Super Retina XDR display. Aluminum with color-infused glass back. Ring/Silent switch

Dynamic Island. A magical way to interact with iPhone. A16 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU

Advanced dual-camera system. 48MP Main | Ultra Wide. Super-high-resolution photos (24MP and 48MP). Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control. 4X optical zoom range

Emergency SOS via satellite. Crash Detection. Roadside Assistance via satellite

Up to 26 hours video playback. USB C, Supports USB 2. Face ID

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!