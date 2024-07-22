Here’s the best Amazon price yet on the Philips Hue HomeKit Go Smart Table Lamp at $102 (Reg. $160)

While the new Philips Hue Twilight Lamp has arrived – it is a wired solution that will cost you $280, the portable Philips Hue Go Smart Table Lamp is now down at one of its best prices ever. Amazon is now offering the regularly $160 white model down at $102.36 shipped after you clip the on page coupon. This deal lands at $25 under our previous mention to deliver the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This black model is now $1 under our previous mention, but it will cost you $135 right now and we have recently seen it down as low at $128 via Dell.

The Philips Hue Go Smart Table Lamp delivers an elegant and intelligent lighting solution for folks in the Hue ecosystem or otherwise. It can be easily transported from room-to-room, or even out on the patio while you’re having drinks with friends and family this summer.

Along with the customizable Color Ambiance lighting tech, it also provides Bluetooth connectivity with Alexa and Assistant integration, but that’s just for starters. On top of that, the onboard Zigbee compatibility plays nicely with HomeKit setups and joins an IP54 water-resistance rating as well as up to 48 hours of battery life.

Check out the first deal on Eve’s new smart Weather Station with Matter, and the head over to our smart home hub for additional ways to make your living space more intelligent this summer at a discount.

Philips Hue Go Table Lamp features:

With the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp, you can take white and color smart light with you. Rated for outdoor use and featuring a handy silicone grip, it’s easy to carry where you need light most: inside to read or outside to illuminate a dinner party. Its 48-hour battery life means its light will last, too — and recharging is easy with the included charging base. Use the button on top of the lamp to cycle through preset light scenes or the Hue app to play with millions of colors of white and color light.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!