Best Buy Great Summer Sale now live: HomePod deals, iPad Pro up to $600 off, games, more

Best Buy is now following up its Prime Day competitor event with The Great Summer Sale. It, once again, spans a massive range of product categories, from Apple and Samsung tech to various headphone deals, gaming, smart home gear, EVs, smart TVs, and much more. If you have some Best Buy gift card credit from all of the deals we have posted over the last month or so, you can really double down on the savings here, but there are plenty of notable offers up for grabs from now through Sunday in the now live Best Buy Great Summer Sale. Head below for some of the highlights. 

While much the Apple deals on current-generation gear aren’t quite up to par with what we just tracked during Prime Day, we are once again seeing big-time deals on the previous-generation iPad Pro models at up to $600 off with pricing starting from $699 shipped. And just after Apple stealthily debuted the new Midnight HomePod mini (to replace the space Gray variant, details right here), we are also tracking some price drops with the other models in the lineup landing on par with the best of this year’s deals outside of the wild limited offers at Verizon. 

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system.² And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

