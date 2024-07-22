First post-launch deal knocks Elgato’s new Wave Neo microphone to $75 Amazon all-time low

Elgato Wave Neo microphone mounted on a stand.

After tracking two solid deals that dropped Elgato’s new Stream Deck Neo and Game Capture Neo to their lowest prices earlier this month, we have now spotted a deal that knocks its new Wave Neo microphone to $74.99 shipped on Amazon. This is the first post-launch deal that takes 17% or $15 off the original list price of $90, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it since its debut earlier this year in April.

Elgato’s new Wave Neo is a condenser microphone that comes with a raised desktop stand, and works with a variety of devices, including PC, Mac, gaming consoles, and even iPhones. This USB microphone uses a Type-C connector, and it’s very easy to setup and use out of the box without needing any additional equipment. Some other highlights of the Wave Neo microphone include a tap-to-mute feature, support for Elgato’s more advanced Wave Link app, and more. Just like other products in Elgato’s Neo family, the Wave Neo only comes in white and is sustainably packaged with zero plastic.

Notable deals on other Elgato audio products:

Elgato Wave Neo microphone features:

  • Sound Pro: Minimize distortion often associated with built-in microphones or ear/headphone mics, ensuring clear and pristine audio quality
  • Seamless integration: Ready out of the box with plug ‘n play functionality, and ultra versatile compatibility with laptops, iPads, PS5, iPhones, and more, all controlled effortlessly through the Stream Deck app
  • Intuitive controls: Tap to mute with LED indicator for instant feedback, plus effortless headphone jack connectivity for zero-delay listening pleasure
  • High-rise stand design: Elevate your microphone above your desk level and bring it closer to your mouth. This adjustment ensures clearer audio capture of your voice while minimizing background noise from your keyboard and mouse

