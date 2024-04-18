Elgato makes one of the more popular streamer and content-creator gear out there headlined by its Stream Deck desktop controllers. We have been big fans of its gear for years, covering many of the new releases and price drops on all of it, but Elgato is out with a brand range of products to cater towards more casual users with lower price tags and support for iPad. This time around the brand is focusing on delivering a new lineup of gear that takes its most popular products and streamlines them into a more simple user experiences centered around the new Stream Deck Neo.

Elgato brings its most popular gear to new, more affordable Neo lineup

The Neo lineup from Elgato includes the new Facecam Neo webcam, the Wave Neo condenser USB mic, the Key Light Neo, the Game Capture Neo, and arguably the headliner piece of kit, the new Stream Deck Neo.

The new Elgato Stream Deck Neo takes much of its design and functionality cues from the existing lineup of more pro-grade, streamer-focused Stream Decks and brings it down into a more simple, compact, and mainstream user experience. It will still provide folks with a series of customizable heads-up controls for creating personalized shortcuts, be it for streaming or productivity workflows on PC, Mac, and now iPad, as well as the ability to automate a range of tasks into single-click commands. The customizable controls are created using simple drag and drop action from within the companion app.

When work comes easy, you feel unstoppable. With Stream Deck Neo at your fingertips, tedious routines and controls become a breeze. It does the little things, giving you back time and focus—so you can do bigger things.

This time around, like the rest of the new Neo lineup, it features a white design alongside 8 LCD buttons you can use to “manage your meetings, music, livestreams, slides, voice chat—anything,” as well as the new Infobar. It is set between a pair of touch points and can be used to display the date and time, among other things, as well as allowing you to “tap between different key layouts” – there are eight main buttons, but you can create a number of sets of eight and flip through them with these controls.

Keep track of important info like notifications, time zones, viewer count, stock prices, and mic status. All updated in real time, with only a look.

The new Elgato Stream Deck Neo is available starting today at $99.99 shipped, and is now the most affordable of the current-generation Stream Decks outside of the now $60 Elgato Stream Deck Mini from a few years back.

The brand its clearly looking to bring its popular gamer and streamer-focused gear to the masses here, but it’s not just a new coat of white paint. The streamlined nature of the Stream Deck Neo and arguably more universal white coat of paint also includes some new features like the iPad compatibility (there’s a new SDK for developers to take advantage of too) and the Infobar, which is, for the most part, an entirely new feature to the lineup.

This sentiment carries through to the rest of the new Neo family of gear, which is also going live starting today on the brand’s Amazon page and official site:

Facecam Neo $99.99

Wave Neo Mic $89.99

Key Light Neo $89.99

Game Capture Neo $119.99

Stream Deck Neo $99.99

