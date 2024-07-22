Score Google’s new AI-equipped mid-ranger Pixel 8a at the $449 Amazon low (First cash deal)

The new pro-grade and foldable Pixel 9 handsets are on their way with an official debut set for mid August, but we are now tracking a solid price drop on the unlocked, mid-range Google Pixel 8a at $449 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $500, this is a straight up $50 price drop to land you a current-generation Google phone at $100 under the sale price on the Google Pixel 8 and $300 under the deal we are tracking on Google Pixel 8 Pro (details on this below). Today’s deal is the lowest straight cash deal we have tracked on Amazon and the best since pre-order offers back in May. While there were some big-time savings opportunities during the Google Summer sale when bundling the 8a with the higher-end devices, you would have had to spend quite a bit more than today’s deal to land them.

While there are new pro-grade Pixel 9n devices on the way very soon, the Google Pixel 8a just landed back in May as the latest release in the lineup. This mid-range device delivers on the Google aesthetics and experience at a lower price point with four different color options all down at the discounted rate.

It features a 6.1-inch Actua display with Google Pixel’s Adaptive Battery tech that can last over 24 hours, while the Extreme Battery Saver mode can deliver up to 72 hours. You’ll also find an IP67 protection against the elements than can handle “slips, spills, and dust” alongside Google AI that helps with everyday tasks – “search anything right from the app you’re in, just by drawing a circle around an image, text, or video; get a summary of emails and brainstorm ideas with Gemini; and avoid spammers with Call Assist.”

Here’s our hands-on review and you’ll find deals on the higher-end models below:

Google Pixel 8 $549 (Reg. $699) | Matching Prime Day

(Reg. $699) | Matching Prime Day Google Pixel 8 Pro $749 (Reg. $699) | Within $50 of Prime Day

Google Pixel 8a features:

The best-in-class camera with Google AI helps you take photos and videos you won’t believe you actually took. And make edits like magic. Did someone blink or look away? With Best Take, you can combine similar photos into one where everyone looks great. Audio Magic Eraser reduces distracting noises in video like cars and wind, so you can hear the sounds you want. Use Magic Editor to change the background, move an object, make it disappear with Magic Eraser, and more. Just draw a circle around an image or text, even in a video. Google AI finds it fast – right from the app you’re in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!