LEGO’s Insiders’ Days sale takes up to 40% off rare and hard-to-find building sets with GWP and rewards offers available

Update: LEGO has extended Insiders’ Days discounts on select hard-to-find sets like the Ideas 10306 Atari 2600 and Disney 43225 The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell sets through July 25

LEGO’s Insiders’ Days sale is in full swing, with the company taking up to 40% off a large selection of building sets through July 20 – even some hard-to-find favorites – as well as offering a few Gift with Purchase goodies on eligible orders (more on that down below). Keep in mind that these deals are exclusive to LEGO Insiders members, which you can register as for free here. A notable standout is the LEGO Ideas 10306 Atari 2600 set for $143.99 shipped. Normally fetching $240 most days, this is a rare chance for cash savings on this hard-to-find nostalgia-inspired build set – and even rarer coming from the LEGO group. It comes in today as a 40% markdown, giving you back $96 in savings and landing it at a new all-time low price.

Taking us all back to the retro gaming world of the 1980s, this blast-from-the-past re-imagining stacks up to 2,532 pieces and gives you a life-sized version of the beloved console, complete with signature features like the iconic vented top plate and the wood accenting on its front face. It comes along with a classic joystick build, as well as three LEGO Atari game cartridges for favorites of the period: Asteroids, Centipede, and Adventure (fun fact – the very first video game easter egg was placed inside Adventure).

There’s also some fun brick-built vignettes of these games themselves alongside the cartridges, recreating the famous imagery from the gameplay, like the exploding asteroids. There’s even a cute little throwback tableau that can be displayed, showing a young gamer sitting at his TV with the Atari plugged in and going while the scene is complimented by classic wall panels, movie posters, and a greenish floor that is reminiscent of the shag carpeting that was common feature in homes back in those days.

LEGO Insiders’ Days 2024 extra offers:

2x Insider Points on all LEGO City, Friends, Technic, Disney sets

GWP: Free 40692 Candy Store when you spend $200 or more

GWP: Free 5008918 Summer Beach Bag when you spend $75 or more on LEGO Animal Crossing, City, DUPLO, Friends, LEGO DREAMZzz, Harry Potter, NINJAGO, or Super Mario sets

LEGO Insiders’ hard-to-find deals:

LEGO Insiders’ last chance deals:

LEGO Insiders’ exclusive deals:

There are still some hangover Prime Day LEGO discounts over at Amazon, like the now Prime-exclusive deal on the LEGO Star Wars: Ahsoka Ghost and Phantom II set, or you can browse through everything here – but keep in mind that we have no idea when these prices may change or disappear altogether. There’s also plenty of upcoming sets to be excited about, like the new family themed sets, 41838 Family Travel Moments and 41839 Message Board sets – or the most recent reveals of the Technic 42177 Mercedes-Benz G 500 PROFESSIONAL Line or 42172 McLaren P1 builds. You can head over to our LEGO hub to see everything lined up to release in the coming months – happy building!

More of the latest news from LEGO:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!