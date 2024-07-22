Huge $630 price drop lands HP’s Spectre 2-in-1 with OLED touchscreen and Intel Core Ultra 7 at $1,000

As a part of its ongoing Great Summer Sale, Best Buy is now offering HP’s Spectre 2-in-1 OLED touchscreen laptop with Ultra 7/16GB/1TB for $999.99 shipped. This is a regularly $1,630 laptop that is currently fetching $1,300 on HP’s online store. We’re now looking at $630 in savings on Best Buy, which is a massive discount that marks the lowest price we could find for this fairly new machine with impressive specs.

This HP Spectre 2-in-1 laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 Meteor Lake processor with Intel Arc GPU, and it’s coupled with 16GB LPDDR5X memory and 1TB NVMe SSD. One of the highlights of this particular laptop is that it features a 360-degree hinge that let’s you turn it into a tablet and take advantage of its 2.8K OLED touchscreen panel. It’s among the most compact and portable laptops out there with a 14-inch display, and it only measures 17mm in thickness. It doesn’t have too many ports, but it makes up for it with other things like a Thunderbolt 4/USB4 connection, a 9MP IR camera for Windows Hello with privacy shutter, a solid backlit keyboard with a fingerprint scanner on the power button, and more.

Best Buy’s Great Summer Sale is offering a bunch of other deals right now, including the one that knocks a capable Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with Ryzen 7 7435HS and RTX 4060 down to $800 (Reg. $1,000).

HP Spectre 2-in-1 OLED touchscreen laptop features:

Say hello to HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop. This innovative and adaptive device combines the function of a laptop and a tablet with built in AI technology and powerful processing. This laptop adapts to your way of working while giving you the freedom to run your world wherever you roam. Power up. Break through.

