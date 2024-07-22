Best Buy’s Great Summer Sale drops Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with Ryzen 7 and RTX 4060 to $800 all time low ($200)

As a part of its ongoing Great Summer Sale, Best Buy is now offering a solid deal on Lenovo’s LOQ 15ARP9 gaming laptop with R7-7435HS/16GB/512GB/4060 dropping it down to $799.99 shipped. Today’s deal shaves $200 off its usual price of $1,000, marking the lowest price we could find for this particular laptop right now. The same model is currently going for $990 and $1,000 on Newegg and Lenovo’s online store, respectively.

The Lenovo LOQ 15ARP9 sports a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD IPS 144Hz panel, and it’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor and an RTX 4060 laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6X VRAM. It’s a capable machine that should be able to handle pretty much all modern AAA titles with ease. It comes with 16GB DDR5 memory and 512GB SSD. Other highlights of this particular gaming laptop include a good selection of ports and a full-sized backlit keyboard with a numpad, among other things.

A bunch of other laptops and PC gaming gear are currently discounted on Best Buy right now for its ongoing Great Summer Sale, so be sure to swing by our PC gaming deals hub to see if something catches your attention. In other news, the new ASUS ROG Ally X gaming handheld is now shipping for $800, carrying one of the biggest batteries in the handheld space at the moment.

Lenovo LOQ 15ARP9 gaming laptop features:

Anti-glare finish reduces eyestrain. 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution. NVIDIA G-Sync, Low Blue Light display.

Imagine, design and create without boundaries. The powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor features machine intelligence that anticipates your needs.

Backed by 8GB GDDR6 dedicated video memory for a fast, advanced GPU to fuel your games. NVIDIA GeForce technology optimizes the laptop for high end graphics performance.

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.

720p resolution generates a clear picture during video chats with your family and friends — or with gaming allies and enemies.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!