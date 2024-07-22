Rare deals have Nomad’s gorgeous leather card and bifold wallets starting at $48 (Sale ends tonight)

Nomad doesn’t often offer wide-ranging sales like the anniversary event that is now live. We have featured the watch bands, cases, chargers, and the amazing new passport wallet deals (here’s our hands-on review) already, but before the sale ends tonight, let’s take a look at the brand’s full-grain leather card wallets. The regularly $60 Card Wallet – a thin card holder with enough space for about four cards, or three cards and some folded cash – is now down at $48. That’s 20% off and a rare discount, the best of the year in fact. Head below for more details on its Horween leather card holders and bifold wallet deals.

You’ll also find the higher-end Horween leather models, including the darker rustic brown and black models, joined by rare price drops on the Card Wallet Plus – a similar fold over option with more storage space – and the traditional Bifold Wallet too. Here’s how the discounted pricing sits for the rest of the day before everything jumps back up to the MSRPs:

These wallets are made from USA Horween leather that will develop a nice patina over time. That’s alongside varying amounts of storage space for cards, cash, and more on each of the models on sale here today.

Our signature Horween leather is bonded to a thin layer of reinforcing fabric and then molded into shape using intense heat and pressure. This process prevents stretching, keeping your cards securely in place and your wallet’s leather smooth and supple.

Just remember, these deals join the rest of the brand’s now live anniversary sale deals, all of which are detailed right here. You can side-step shipping fees with orders over $150 and be sure to jump in before the sale is done tonight, or you’ll be stuck waiting another year before the anniversary event rolls back around again.

Nomad Card Wallet features:

Modern minimalist, meet Card Wallet. A unique thermoforming process gives Card Wallet a slim yet structured body and our signature Horween leather patinas with time to develop a lustrous finish unique to you.

