Samsung Black Friday in July knocks up to $300 off its fantastic Smart Monitors starting from $220 lows

Samsung is now offering some big-time deals on just about all of its Smart Monitors at up to $300 off as part of its Black Friday in July sale. First up, we have the best price yet on its new 27-inch Smart Monitor M5 (M50D) at $219.99 shipped. Also matched at Amazon. This is a regularly $280 monitor that was just released a few months ago. We spotted a deal at $230 in early July, but it has now dropped another $20 to deliver a new all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the regularly $300 model that measures out at 32-inches on sale for $249.99 shipped right now via Amazon and Samsung – this is also brand new release and a new all-time low as well.

Much like I said last time, these Samsung Smart Monitors are much more than your average desktop display. You’ll score the HDR10, dual HDMI input, and all of the usuals you would expect from a PC/Mac monitor, but it can also act has a gaming hub with nothing more than a Bluetooth controller and it can stream OTT content and other video services without a PC. That’s on top of the ability to run productivity apps like Microsoft 365, again without the need of your PC or Mac.

It keeps going from there though. An onboard USB hub to charge and transfer data is in place alongside the the ability to “seamlessly drag & drop content across the Smart Monitor, a Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy mobile device” or pair your “Galaxy Watch to track real-time health data on the screen.”

Samsung Black Friday in July monitor deals:

Samsung 27-inch M50D Series FHD Smart Monitor features:

Stream OTT content directly from monitor or tune into Samsung TV Plus to get live TV channels & on-demand content at no cost; Need to make the most out of a small space or want a 2nd TV? The Smart Monitor is the best choice. Samsung Gaming Hub is the ultimate home for gaming; Instantly play the biggest games from top streaming partners, with no PC or console needed; Discover new games or replay old favorites all in one place. See all your smart home devices in a new 3D Map View, for an easier way to manage devices in different rooms; See energy, usage and costs by device & save money by turning on energy-saving modes.

