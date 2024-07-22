This Sonos-powered 6.1-ch. outdoor speaker system returns to $1,300 low for today only (Save $1,400)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering another chance to grab the Sonance MAG6.1 Landscape Outdoor Speaker System Powered by Sonos for $1,299.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Normally going for $2,700, this audio system spends most of the time at its MSRP or keeping above $1,500 – especially on sites like Amazon, where it is listed at higher price tags, but is currently unavailable. The most notable price cuts we’ve seen in 2024 has been the three similar one-day discounts, which started at $1,350 in April, while May and June saw this same $1,300 low. It returns once more today as a massive 52% markdown, giving you $1,400 in savings and landing it back at the lowest price we have tracked.

Backyard parties and summer cookouts are in full swing – and this sound system powered by Sonos is a great upgrade for outdoor audio setups for the remaining months of warm weather. You’ll be able to wirelessly stream your music via Wi-Fi, the RCA audio analog inputs, the two ethernet ports, or through the companion app, and if you have multiple Sonos audio systems (for example, inside your home), you can link them all together for a more comprehensive audio extravaganza. You’ll get a controller box, one 8-inch dual voice-coil subwoofer, and six satellite speakers that can withstand adverse weather conditions while also blending in with the landscape. Head below to learn more.

For a similar blend-in speaker design, you’ll also find the Sonance MAGROCKS2.1 Outdoor Rock Speaker System at $600, down from $1,300. Not constricted to the one-day timeframe like the above system, this package gives you two 6.5-inch satellite speakers (housed within a artificial rock form-factor) alongside one 10-inch woofer rock speaker that all work in tandem with each other to cover an area up to 700 square-feet in size. You won’t have to worry about the elements here either, as they come with weather-resistant designs to ensure that once you place them, they won’t need to be moved. You can browse through all the other outdoor speaker systems Best Buy has to offer here.

You’ll find more eco-friendly devices – especially those to help tend to your outdoor spaces – in our Green Deals hub and can also browse through our leftover Prime Day Green Deals hub too, though there is no telling when any of these hangover deals will change or be gone altogether.

Sonance MAG6.1 Landscape Outdoor Speaker System features:

Wireless streaming lets you access all the music you love in one placeEnjoy your music library, radio stations and online services through the Sonos Controller app.

Control your music from the palm of your hand. Download the free Sonos Controller app on your compatible smartphone, tablet, PC or Mac to search to connect to your Sonos audio system through your home Wi-Fi network.

Six Sonance outdoor satellite speakersFeature a 3 1/2″ anodized aluminum cone and Santoprene™ surround for precision performance with balanced coverage.

8″ in-ground dual voice-coil subwooferFeatures a dual voice coil, polypropylene cone & Santoprene™ surround that delivers deep, robust bass for an immersive soundscape.

More ways to connect with the music you love. Wi-Fi capability for pairing wireless devices, plus RCA audio analog inputs and two Ethernet ports for wide-ranging compatibility.

