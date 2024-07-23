This rotatable 9-in-1 USB-C wall extender wields surge protection at $9 (New low, 31% off)

Over at Amazon you can now find the official Addtam storefront offering Prime members its 9-in-1 Rotating Surge Protected Wall Extender for $8.99 shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for $13, you’re looking at 31% off or $4 in savings that are now ready and waiting. Even more notable is that today’s deal locks in a new all-time low, beating out the previous best by $1. Continue reading to learn more about this wall extender.

This deal is headlined by a low price tag that’s paired with a rotating design that makes this flexible, unlike most wall extenders. It turns a single wall outlet into nine power sources ranging from AC to USB-A, and even Type-C. More specificially, you’re looking at six AC outlets, one 12W USB-A, and two 18W Type-C ports. The part that plugs into the wall can swivel 180 degrees, allowing it to adapt to your needs if the existing outlet is cramped and difficult to work with.

If you're looking for a power strip, be sure to check out this 7-in-1 solution from Anker at $36 shipped. And for the folks rocking AirPods, an iPhone, and Apple Watch, they can currently snag Anker's latest 3-in-1 MagGo 15W Qi2 stand for $80.

Addtam 9-in-1 Rotating Surge Protected Wall Extender features:

The plug adapter with 6 widely AC outlets and 3 USB charging ports (2 USB C), you can easily power up to 9 devices at the same time. The outlet splitter with 3 sided slim design, it gives you way more power options while taking up hardly any space

The outlet extender surge protector provide 1800 joules surge protection against electrical spikes. 3 complementary Surge Protection Circuits, TVS(transient voltage suppressor) MOV(metal oxide varistor) GDT(gas discharge tube), with response speed less than 1Ns, and minimum energy-absorbing capacity of 1800 Joules, much more quickly and reliably than the traditional MOV surge protector circuit

