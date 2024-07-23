This 7-in-1 Anker USB-C power strip with 3 AC outlets is back to its lowest price at $36 (45% off)

While you can still grab the deal that drops Anker’s new 12-in-1 USB-C power strip surge at $32, we just spotted another solid deal that drops the more compact Anker 525 7-in-1 USB-C power strip in green to $35.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $66, today’s deal drops this particular variant of the power strip back to its lowest price from last month. The black variant with both regular and a flat extension cord is also down to its lowest price, whereas the white one is within $2 of its previous all-time low at $36.

This 7-in-1 power strip comes with as many as 3 AC outlets at the back along with 2 USB-A, and 2 USB-C ports on the front. Its simple, clutter-free design that separates the AC outlets by putting them at the back makes it easier to access the front USB ports when its on the desk. This charging station can deliver up to 65W of max power to your gear, and it comes with a 1.5m cable at the back to connect to the wall.

If you are looking for more alternatives, then you can also check out Baseus’ 67W power strip with detachable wall charger that’s currently discounted to $36 (Reg. $60) on Amazon.

Anker 7-in-1 power strip features:

7-in-1: Power up to 7 devices simultaneously thanks to 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 2 USB-C ports.

Fast Charge 4 Devices: Use the 2 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports to charge your phone, notebook, smartwatch, and earbuds at high-speed—all at the same time.

Clutter-Free Charging: The AC outlets are all on the back so you can direct power cords behind your desk while having simple, clutter-free access to the front-facing USB and USB-C ports.

ActiveShield 2.0: Anker’s proprietary technology enhances protection by intelligently monitoring temperature over 3 million times per day and adjusting power output to safeguard your connected devices.

What You Get: Anker 525 Charging Station, welcome guide, 24-month warranty, lifetime* $200,000 connected equipment warranty, and friendly customer service.

