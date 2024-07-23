Apple’s previous M2 iPad Pro models now up to $900 off for today only starting from $699

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, and now running alongside its Great Summer Sale, Best Buy is offering folks who just don’t need the M4 models some massive price drops on the previous-generation iPad Pro models. While we are tracking some solid deals on the more affordable configurations right now (you’ll find those down below as well), it is also stepping in with up to $900 in savings on the 1TB and 2TB models both with and without the cellular connectivity for today only.

While it might be hard for some to side-step the shiny new M4 iPad Pro, folks who just don’t need to pay the premium can save a ton going with the still more than capable M2 models. They are after all running the same chip as the brand new M2 iPad Air, so it’s not like you’re going to get left in the dust entirely when it comes to feature support.

Let’s take a look at how pricing breaks down here across the 11- and 12.9-inch models:

You’ll also find the lighter storage capacity models with Wi-Fi + Cell still on sale in the great Summer Sale starting from $699:

You’re looking at Liquid Retina displays with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color alongside the M2 chip with a 10-core GPU, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and a 10MP Ultra Wide back camera. That’s on top of a LiDAR Scanner for AR action, Face ID, and a USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt/USB 4. Yes, they are the previous-generation models, but at up to $900 off, we are talking about some serious deals on machines that are clearly still carrying notable specs.

Previous-gen iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad.

