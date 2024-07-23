Apple’s most affordable M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM hits $1,699 all-time low (Reg. $1,999)

Update: This Prime Day all-time low is still live!

While you can still lock-in $500 price drops on the more pricey 16-inch M3 Pro models, today we are highlighting a notable deal on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro in the 14-inch form-factor at the lowest price we have seen yet. Amazon is now offering this configuration with 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD down at $1,699 shipped in both silver and Space Black – that’s $300 off the regular $1,999 price tag and matching the lowest we have ever tracked. It is only the second time this model has dropped this low after a quick drip down to $1,699 in June ahead of Father’s Day.

While you can still score the $1,399 low ($200 off) on the standard 14-inch M3 model, that’s a machine with 8GB of RAM and most folks interested in the more powerful M3 Pro chip aren’t going to like the sounds of that. However, the 16GB M3 model is also now $150 off at $1,749 shipped – this is a solid all-time low with nearly as much RAM and double the storage of the M3 Pro model featured up top. But it’s also $50 more, has a less powerful M3 chip, and you can’t get the sweet Space Black paint job.

Neither of these two options would be a bad choice, that’s for sure. They are both at great prices, but hopefully with the details broken down like this, you can get a much better idea of which of the models mentioned here will deliver the best option for you – 8GB is enough, I like the Space Gray and need 1TB of storage, or give me the most affordable M3 Pro power with 18GB of RAM at $300 off. With all of this in mind, you really can’t go wrong if you ask me.

Our featured deal up top here today delivers a nice middle ground option when it comes to the current M3/Pro/Max MacBook Pro lineup, complete an 11‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU, 18GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, a Liquid Retina XDR Display, and up to 22 hours of battery life.

It, like all of the models mentioned above here, is ready for the new macOS Sequoia this fall and Apple Intelligence too – here are all of the devices that will support Apple Intelligence at launch.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 14-inch MacBook Pro blasts forward with M3 Pro and M3 Max, radically advanced chips that drive even greater performance for more demanding workflows. With industry-leading battery life—up to 18 hours—and a beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display, it’s a pro laptop without equal. Now in a new color: Space Black. The Apple M3 Pro chip, with an up to 12-core CPU and up to 18-core GPU using hardware-accelerated ray tracing, delivers amazing performance for demanding workflows like manipulating gigapixel panoramas or compiling millions of lines of code. M3 Max, with an up to 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU, drives extreme performance for the most advanced workflows like rendering intricate 3D content or developing transformer models with billions of parameters. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. MacBook Pro delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

