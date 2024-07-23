Beloved Keychron Q2 65% mechanical keyboard is down to $80 ($120 off)

Woot is once again offering the Keychron Q2 65% wired mechanical keyboard in both grey and blue colorways for $79.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This particular keyboard regularly carries a $200 price tag and is now seeing a solid 60% or $120 price drop on Woot. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find, and it also matches the best we have tracked for it on Woot. The same keyboard in different colors and switch combinations is currently fetching $200 on Amazon, and you can also buy it directly from Keychron with prices starting from $179.

The Keychron Q2 is a 65% wired mechanical keyboard that comes with a hot-swappable PCB that supports both 3-pin and 5-pin switches. The PCB also comes with full QMK and VIA support, meaning you program and remap each key on the keyboard with ease. The keyboard comes with an aluminum case, and it uses a double-gasket design to ensure it has a good sound signature and is also comfortable to type on. Other highlights of the keyboard includes RGB lighting, pre-installed PBT keycaps, an included braided cable, and more.

If you are looking for alternatives or a slightly bigger keyboard with a different layout, then you can also consider the deal that we tracked earlier today that dropped Alienware’s Pro Wireless gaming keyboard to $150 (Reg. $200).

Keychron Q2 wired mechanical keyboard features:

The Keychron Q2 is a fully customizable mechanical keyboard with a compact 65% layout. With a solid full aluminum frame, the Q2 is designed to be able to assemble easily for personalized premium typing comfort.

With full QMK and VIA support, you can program and remap each key on the keyboard with ease.Simply connect the Q2 to your device with a cable, import the Q2 keymap JSON file into the VIA software, drag and drop your favorite keys or macro commands to remap any key you want on macOS, Windows, or Linux operating system.

You can hot-swap the Keychron Q2 with almost all of the 3pin and 5pin MX style mechanical switches on the market (including Cherry, Gateron, Kailh, Panda, etc.) without soldering required. while the pre-installed Gateron G Pro mechanical clicky blue switch providing unrivaled tactile responsiveness with up to 50 million keystroke lifespan. The PCB-mounted screw-in stabilizer for “big keys” such as space bar, shift, enter, and delete are designed for less wobbliness.

