Alienware’s new Pro Wireless 75% mechanical gaming keyboard drops to Amazon low at $150 ($50 off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops Alienware’s new Pro Wireless gaming keyboard in white to $149.99 shipped. Today’s deal lands as the first major discount we have tracked that drops this regularly $200 keyboard to its all-time low on Amazon, and it also beats the previous $173 all-time low by $23. Dell is also matching Amazon’s price for the keyboard in both black and white colors at its online store.

The Alienware Pro Wireless is a mechanical keyboard with a 75% layout, and it comes with a hot-swappable PCB with support for both 3-pin and 5-pin mechanical switches. It comes fitted with linear mechanical switches out of the box, but you can easily swap them out for switches of your choice. It also supports tri-mode connectivity with 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and a USB-C wired options. Some other highlights of this gaming keyboard include pre-installed dampening foam for deep and clean typing sounds, per-key RGB lighting that can be customized via the Alienware Command Center software, and durable PBT keycaps, among other things.

If you are looking for alternatives, then the deal from yesterday that drops the 8Bitdo Retro mechanical keyboard with included Super Buttons down to $70 is still live and kicking. And if you are looking for other gaming gear, then feel free to swing by our PC gaming deals hub to see if something else catches your attention.

Alienware Pro Wireless gaming keyboard features:

Hot-swappable switches: The hot-swappable 5 pin PCBA design fits nearly all 3-pin and 5-pin switches and allows for customization of sound, feel, and actuation to your exact preferences*. *Unplug keyboard before swapping switches. Recommend the use of antistatic/ESD bands or gloves while hot-swapping.

Small & sturdy: An edge-free form factor and sturdy 75% layout enables a broader range of competitive gaming ergonomics across keyboard placements, usage angles, hand postures and easy lifting/handling.

Two layers of sound dampening: Hear and feel cleaner and richer typing sounds through the use of sound dampening silicone layers.

Silicone footing: The use of a long silicone strip that covers the whole front edge of the keyboard improves grip to the table and increases stability. Identified by professionals as a must have for stability in intense moments.

Tri mode connectivity: Game with a consistent 1KHz polling rate with access to 2.4GHz wireless and USB-C wired connections. And with Onboard Profiles and optional Bluetooth connectivity, you can take your personalized settings with you.

