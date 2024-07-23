Corsair 7000D Airflow full-tower case is back to its lowest price at $210 ($60 off), plus more from $100

Amazon is now offering a bunch of Corsair PC cases at discounted prices. The Corsair 7000D Airflow full-tower ATX PC case in both black and white is $209.99 shipped right now. Regularly fetching $270, today’s deal shaves $60 or 22% off to match the lowest price we have tracked for the black variant on Amazon. The white variant is also at the lowest price of the year. You can buy them both at the same price directly from Corsair as well.

The Corsair 7000D Airflow is a full-tower ATX case with spacious interiors that’s suitable for high-end builds with lots of powerful components. It also offers great cooling potential with enough room for up to three simultaneous 360mm radiators for cooling. The steel front panel has plenty of perforations for airflow, and the case also comes with as many as three 140mm AirGuide fans and PWM fan repeater to save you some money on the overall build. The roomy interiors of the case has enough room for up to 12x 120mm or 7x 140mm cooling fans, and you can also install multiple radiators including 3x simultaneous 360mm or 2x simultaneous 420mm for great cooling.

The Corsair 7000D is not the only PC case that’s discounted right now, and I’ve highlighted some of my favorites from the discounted lot below.

Notable deals on other Corsair PC cases:

Corsair 7000D Airflow ATX PC case features:

Build your legacy with the 7000D AIRFLOW, a full-tower case for your most ambitious PC builds – offering easy cable management, a spacious interior, and massive cooling potential with room for up to three simultaneous 360mm radiators.

A high-airflow optimized steel front panel delivers massive airflow to your system for maximum cooling.

The CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system makes it simple and fast to route your major cables through a single hidden channel, with an easy-access hinged door and a roomy 30mm of space behind the motherboard for all of your cables.

Includes three CORSAIR 140mm AirGuide fans and PWM fan repeater, utilizing anti-vortex vanes to concentrate airflow and enhance cooling.

