Enjoy outdoor movie nights with Anker’s Mars 3 Air Google TV projector sporting 4K resolution and Chromecast at $490 (Save $110)

Amazon is offering the Anker NEBULA Mars 3 Air GTV Projector for $489.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $110 off coupon. Recently fetching $600, after falling from its original $1,100 MSRP before 2024 began, in the new year we’ve seen six previous discounts that have been getting progressively larger as the months roll on, starting off at $500 in January, followed by three consecutive falls to $480 through March – the last of which even going further to the new $450 low after a short period, while the beginning of summer brought with it a $460 rate. Today, while breaking this snowballing trend officially, this deal still comes in as a solid $110 markdown that lands it at among its lowest prices – sitting $40 above the all-time low.

With this smart projector from Anker, you’ll enjoy a 1080p resolution screen that can be cast up to 120 inches and Android TV 11.0 that is stocked with your favorite streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more. It sports Chromecast capabilities, allowing you to stream content directly from your phone on top of the pre-loaded apps. It’s been given Dolby Audio that is supported by the dual-8W speakers for a richer sound quality that provides deeper immersion into your entertainment without any need for extra gear.

It’ll only take a matter of seconds during setup before you’re ready to dive right into your favorite shows thanks to the projector’s intelligent environment adaptation tech that ensures a clear and precise picture with the auto-keystone correction, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance. The battery offers a 2.5 hour runtime to get through the night’s movie pick or you can binge plenty of TV episodes instead – with an extended 8 hours of battery life when you’re just utilizing it for music playback. It also offers HDMI, USB-A, and DC port options as well.

For those movie nights outside, under the stars, you might want to consider adding a power station into the mix to keep the entertainment going past its normal battery lifespan. For personal units that won’t put holes in your wallet, there’s Anker’s PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh power station that sports a compact design that fits right into your tote bag with room to spare, or you could grab Bluetti’s latest AC50B Portable Power Station that just hit a new all-time low. You’ll find more backup power options in our Green Deals hub, along with plenty of other eco-friendly devices like EVs, electric tools, and more – and you can also browse our leftover Prime Day Green Deals hub for those discounts that just aren’t quite ready to end – but will surely be gone completely in the coming days.

Anker NEBULA Mars 3 Air GTV Projector features:

Take the Big Screen Anywhere: This portable Google TV projector lets you watch all of your favorite content and apps—including Netflix—wherever you are.

Jaw-Dropping Display: Enjoy a truly cinematic experience with rich detail and high clarity thanks to the 1080P HDR display and 400 ANSI Lumens brightness.

Ultra-Long Playback: Fully charge to enjoy watching up to 2.5 hours of movies and series, or listen to up to 8 hours of music.

Dual 8W Dolby Audio Sound: Delivers immersive sound for movies, and can even function as a portable speaker to pump out the music at a party.

Set Up in Seconds: Our Intelligent Environment Adaptation Technology performs auto keystone correction, autofocus, keystone correction and obstacle avoidance in just 3 seconds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!