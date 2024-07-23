Get a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership + $40 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60 before the price increase

Update: This deal is still alive ahead of the price hike in September.

Shopping smart is all about finding the best offers and making the most out of every dollar. Whether you’re stocking up on household essentials, buying in bulk for a large family or small business, or hunting for the latest tech gadgets, Costco can be a go-to destination for quality and value. This 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership comes with a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card today for just $60 at 9to5Toys Specials. This offer is an incredible opportunity to unlock the best of Costco’s savings and benefits.

Costco Gold Star Members can access a wide range of high-quality products, from groceries and household goods to electronics and clothing. There is even a variety of seasonal items to look forward to in one of the over 500 warehouses in the U.S.

One of the most popular perks of Costco Gold Star Membership is that you get a Household Card that an individual 18 and over living at your house can use to shop. Why is it popular? It helps busy people split shopping duties, which can be a great convenience.

While you shop, you have access to the Costco Tire Center, pharmacy, and eye care centers (where available). And before you head in, Costco Gold Star Members can fill up at the Costco Gas Station and get members-only fuel prices.

If you’d rather shop online, Costco Gold Star Members can hop on the website or the Costco app to shop for many of the same products found in the warehouse.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to start saving immediately. Order now to get it for $60 and enjoy a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card – $60

Get It Here!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!