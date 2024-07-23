Grab a Timex Waterbury Diver watch for your collection at $120 Amazon low ($69 off)

Amazon is now offering the Timex Waterbury Diver 41mm Watch for $120.40 shipped. This is a regularly $189 timepiece that is now seeing a sizable 38% or $69 discount. Only once has this particular model in this colorway been cheaper than this, and today’s deal matches this year’s lowest price on Amazon. A similar model in a different colorway is going for $209 there for comparison. Read on to learn more about this watch.

The Timex Waterbury Diver features a silver-tone 41mm stainless steel case with mineral glass crystal and luminous hands. The variant of the watch that’s discounted right now comes with a black-colored dial with silver-tone subdials, and there’s also a small date window at 4 o’clock. It’s fitted with 30-minute chronograph that measures to 1/20th second, and you also get an adjustable 20mm leather strap to complete the look. Lastly, it’s worth noting that this Waterbury Diver watch is water resistant to 100m, and it’s suitable for swimming.

If you are looking for more deals to up your fashion game, then feel free to swing by our fashion deal hub to see if you like some of the other stuff highlighted there. And if you’d rather buy a smartwatch to compliment your smartphone, then the deal we tracked yesterday on Amazfit GTR 4 that drops it to $140 (Reg. $200) is still live and kicking.

Timex Waterbury Diver 41mm watch features:

Adjustable 20mm leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Black dial with silver-tone subdials; date window at 4 o’clock; full markers

30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second

Silver-tone 41mm stainless steel case with mineral glass crystal; luminous hands

