Grab a Timex Waterbury Diver watch for your collection at $120 Amazon low ($69 off)

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonFashionTimex
$69 off $120
Close of a Timex watch in hand.

Amazon is now offering the Timex Waterbury Diver 41mm Watch for $120.40 shipped. This is a regularly $189 timepiece that is now seeing a sizable 38% or $69 discount. Only once has this particular model in this colorway been cheaper than this, and today’s deal matches this year’s lowest price on Amazon. A similar model in a different colorway is going for $209 there for comparison. Read on to learn more about this watch.

The Timex Waterbury Diver features a silver-tone 41mm stainless steel case with mineral glass crystal and luminous hands. The variant of the watch that’s discounted right now comes with a black-colored dial with silver-tone subdials, and there’s also a small date window at 4 o’clock. It’s fitted with 30-minute chronograph that measures to 1/20th second, and you also get an adjustable 20mm leather strap to complete the look. Lastly, it’s worth noting that this Waterbury Diver watch is water resistant to 100m, and it’s suitable for swimming.

If you are looking for more deals to up your fashion game, then feel free to swing by our fashion deal hub to see if you like some of the other stuff highlighted there. And if you’d rather buy a smartwatch to compliment your smartphone, then the deal we tracked yesterday on Amazfit GTR 4 that drops it to $140 (Reg. $200) is still live and kicking.

Timex Waterbury Diver 41mm watch features:

  • Adjustable 20mm leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • Black dial with silver-tone subdials; date window at 4 o’clock; full markers
  • 30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second
  • Silver-tone 41mm stainless steel case with mineral glass crystal; luminous hands

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Timex

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Get Microsoft Office 2019 down at just $25 today (Reg. ...
Govee’s 2024 smart Matter Floor Lamp 2 now down a...
Android game and app deals: Codex of Victory, Afterplac...
Twelve South’s metal/walnut wood HiRise Pro monit...
Corsair 7000D Airflow full-tower case is back to its lo...
Bluetti’s latest AC50B portable power station cov...
This MagSafe SSD enclosure snaps to the back of your iP...
Beloved Keychron Q2 65% mechanical keyboard is down to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments