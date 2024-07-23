How to score the best deal on Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro: Up to $100 off w/ no trade-in, as low as $80 with EPP/EDU

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have been among the more popular new releases to debut at yesterday’s Unpacked, and there are some serious deals available by way of the Samsung Reserve credit, trade-ins, and bundle offers. We have already detailed how to score the best deals on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 pre-orders as well as the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, but now it’s time to explore how to score the best deal on the new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

How to score the best deal on Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 3 might be getting some criticism due to the similarities with Apple’s venerable AirPods Pro 2 (currently down at $169), but as far as I’m concerned they enter the wireless earbud space with open arms, especially among the Samsung community. Frankly, they look fantastic – I love the silver vibe and see-through case, as well as the light bar spanning the earbud stems. So let’s explore some ways to bring the price down even lower (all of the options below ship with a regularly $30 Samsung case for FREE and you can score a set of Galaxy Buds 3/Pro at 25% off when bundling them with a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6):

The Samsung Reserve campaign allows folks to knock $50 off their pre-order of the new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but that has come and gone. However, using code Q6JHB6NAMAVE at check out seems to be taking $50 off right now even if you didn’t claim the Reserve credit.

On top of that, you might be able to finagle your way into an even deeper deal by applying that code on top of your Reserve credit – I am seeing the Buds drop down to $149.99 shipped even without a trade-in right now using the code Q6JHB6NAMAVE at checkout.

And lastly, let’s take a look at the Samsung Discount Program Page – I clicked through to this page and didn’t even select anything. And then jumped over to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro listing, applied coupon Q6JHB6NAMAVE and have them down at $149.99 shipped.

But for the lowest possible price for folks with gear to trade-in, follow the steps below:

Navigate to the Samsung Discount Program Page select your qualifying program Navigate to the Galaxy Buds3 Pro listing and hit pre-order Then scroll down and select Yes, trade-in Choose a qualifyingTrade-in Device (Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Apple AirPods) Select No Coverage under Samsung Care if you don’t want it And then add the new buds to your cart Apply code Q6JHB6NAMAVE in your cart before checkout And your total could drop as low as just $79.99 shipped

Clearly these steps aren’t going to work for everyone, but if they do, and you are eligible for the Samsung Discount Program Page, this is a wild price for the new Galaxy Buds 3/Pro. But even at $50 or $100 off, this is still a solid value on a brand new set.

Be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the new Galaxy Buds 3 where we said they “are basically AirPods now, but that might be a good thing”

