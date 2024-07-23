This MagSafe SSD enclosure snaps to the back of your iPhone 15 for on-the go content creation at just $33

Qwiizlab might not be a brand you are overly familiar with, if at all, but it is one we have featured previously and we just had a chance to go hands-on with its sweet new MagSafe SSD enclosure. With all of new portable SSDs releasing from the major storage brands pushing the ability to shoot ProRes footage straight from iPhone 15 Pro to the drive, I always think to myself, “you mean with one hand on the phone and one carrying the drive around” or “with the SSD stuffed in my pocket or something.” That’s all fine and well, sure, but the with this handy Qwiizlab Magnetic M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure for $33.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, you don’t have to. You stick a 2230 SSD in inside of it (potentially one you already have) and then stick it on the back of your iPhone 15 for on-the-go, hands-free storage and video capture. Hdad below for details on the deal and more.

The Qwiizlab Magnetic M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure is regularly $40. It launched on Amazon in early June before slipping slightly in early July to $37, and now to the lowest we have tracked yet after you clip the on-page coupon.

This enclosure wraps an up to 2TB 2230 NVMe drive in a metal housing equipped with MagSafe magnets and an integrated USB-C cable capable of 10Gb/s you attach directly to your phone. It even includes silicone thermal pads, a screw driver, and screws.

Now you can record 4K at 60Hz Apple ProRes footage directly from the phone to a drive without carrying it around on your person.

This model also features pass-though Power Delivery via an additional USB-C port to the phone while it is installed on the back of it.

Here’s some of the better 2230 NVMe SSDs to consider if you need one:

SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe from $40

Corsair MP600 CORE Mini 2230 NVMe from $80

WD_BLACK 1TB SN770M 2230 NVMe from $75

And then go get a complete rundown in our hands-on feature piece right here. You can also see it in action as part of today’s Tech Gems video:

Qwiizlab MagSafe M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure features:

M.2 SSD Storage Compatibility – it only supports NVMe protocol (not supports SATA protocol). It only supports SSD in 2230 form factor with B+M Key/ M Key up to 2TB.

Magnetic NVMe SSD Enclosure – its built-in magnet MagSafe structure provides strong magnetic suction to prevent itself from falling off the iPhone.

Record ProRes Video to External Storage – it enables iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max to record 4K@60Hz high definition videos directly to external M.2 NVMe 2230 SSD.

Power Outage Data Protection – it provides timely power to the external M.2 NVMe 2230 SSD to prevent data loss during unexpected power outages.

Pass-though Power Delivery – it include an additional USB-C port to charge iPhone via a power bank or power adapter up to 100W while recording ProRes videos to an external M.2 NVMe SSD.

SuperSpeed USB Data Transfer – it supports 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2 and enables PCIe NVMe M.2 2230 SSD to achieve soaring sequential speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s read/write, allowing you to edit directly from the SSD.

Wide Range of Usage Scenarios – it works with iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Android phones and other USB Type-C devices.

