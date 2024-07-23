Bring home the gold with Nomad’s new red, white, and blue Olympics Apple Watch Sport Band

Nomad is back again today with a new limited edition Apple Watch band release, this time in celebration of the 2024 Summer Games. It has been a busy few months over at Nomad, first with the release of its wonderful Find My wallet tracker card with MagSafe charging, then its brand new leather passport holder, followed by the limited edition “Blurple” Watch band, and more recently, its wall adapter with an integrated Apple Watch charger. But it’s summer releases clearly aren’t done yet. The brand its now ready to unleash its patriotic Apple Watch Sport Band, clad in red, white, and blue striping designed in honor of athletes across the world. Now available for purchase, you can get a closer look and more details down below.

New Limited Edition Nomad Sport Band – red, white, and blue

Very much like the Nomad Apple Watch Sport Bands we have seen before it, this one is made of a FKM fluoroelastomer rubber with a 100% waterproof design, a special interior ventilation channel to presumably promote airflow while training, working out, or just running errands in the heat this summer.

Introducing Limited Edition 2024 Summer Games Sport Band, designed in honor of athletes worldwide pushing boundaries and bringing home gold.

I guess you could argue the red, white, and blue treatment can apply to plenty of counties across the globe, but it’s clearly giving Team USA vibes if you ask me.

You’ll find a custom aluminum closure pin with a low-profile pin-and-tuck mechanism for a secure fit – there’s a special inset logo plate on the inside of the band reading “2024 Summer Games.”

Features at a glance:

FKM fluoroelastomer rubber

100% waterproof

Interior ventilation channels

Custom aluminum closure pin

The new Sport Band is designed for Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2, as well as Series 9, 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch. It carries a $60 price tag and you can scoop one up right now (there’s a special edition limit of three per order). If it’s anything like the limited edition “Blurple” model that released recently, stock likely won’t stick around for very long, so grab one while you can if you’re intersted.

