Score a FREE $500 M7 4K Smart Monitor with Galaxy Book 4 Edge Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC at $1,350 ($1,850 value)

Over at Samsung, we just spotted a deal that gets you a free 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 4K UHD with Galaxy Book 4 Edge Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC at $1,349.99 shipped. Only once before today have we tracked a deal on this new Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop that offered a cash discount, but Samsung is now offering a better value with a free $500 monitor. Alternatively, you can also opt for the new 47mm Galaxy Watch Ultra at $487 (Reg. $650) instead of the monitor. The same monitor, in case you are wondering, is fetching $500 on Samsung.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is one of the first Copilot+ PCs powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite chip. This AMOLED touchscreen laptop comes with an advanced NPU, along with 16GB of memory and up to 1TB storage, and it’s fit to deliver a good experience overall with all the Copilot+ features. The free monitor or the discounted Galaxy Watch Ultra offer is also applicable on both 16-inch models of the laptop as well, so feel free to pick the one that fits your budget.

As far as the M7 monitor is concerned, it’s one of Samsung’s Smart Monitors that’s more than just a simple display. It’s a powerful display that let’s you access OTT content, cloud gaming services, and more without even needing a computer connected to it. It also comes with a remote, built-in speakers, a good selection of ports, and more.

If you are only interested in Samsung’s Smart Monitors, then you might want to check out the deals that knocks up to $300 off Samsung’s monitors starting from $220. Notably, a bunch of other monitors are currently discounted at Best Buy as a part of its Great Summer Sale, so be sure to check them out as well.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge features:

Copilot+ PCs. A new AI era begins: Turn your ideas from text prompts into generated artwork. With Recall*, search across time to find the content you need. Understand new languages instantly with Live Captions. Copilot+ PCs powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor come with 45 Trillion Operations Per Second of NPU power, and they’re all set to transform the way you create, find and communicate.

Brace yourself for the ultimate 14″ 3K AMOLED screen experience: This bright, crisp and vivid screen experience is now a touchscreen. With Galaxy Book4 Edge, nothing comes between you and everything you need to accomplish. Handle your daily tasks and then kick back with your favorite entertainment on a spacious 14″ Dynamic 3K AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate that makes every experience supersmooth.

Snapdragon X Elite Processor: The Snapdragon X Elite Processor powering Copilot+ PCs ushers in a new era of performance, intelligence, and power efficiency for creators, collaborators, and engineers alike. Get astonishing processing speeds and power efficiency from a record-breaking CPU and NPU.

A battery that can handle Galaxy AI: With so much to experience, the battery in Galaxy Book4 Edge helps you see and do it all. Conquer the day with a long-lasting battery that keeps you going for hours. And when it’s time to charge up, get moving again with Super Fast Charging.

