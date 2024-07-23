Save up to $120 on the Sonos Ace ANC headphones via Best Buy (Reg. $449, open-box w/ 1-yr. warranty)

Update: The Best Buy open-box listings on the new Sonos Ace ANC headphones are back and now even lower with up to $121 off the regular new prices. They ship with full 1-year warranties and be sure to choose the shipping option on the listing pages. You’ll find more details below in the original post.

Best Buy’s open-box Sonos Ace headphones deals are back with even lower prices. Sure, brand new is best, but saving money is better and these are excellent condition units that “work and look like new,” have been restored to factory settings, and come with a full 1 year warranty. Regularly $449 and still fetching as much at Amazon, you can now land the black set down at $381.99 shipped via Best Buy – this is a few bucks under our first mention, matching our previous deal price, and the lowest price we have tracked yet. The only actual brand new deal we have tracked thus far is over at Adorama where you can still grab two pairs for $853 shipped (team up with a friend maybe?), down from the regular $895.

The Sonos Ace feature the brand’s custom-designed drivers alongside “mind-blowing” lossless and spatial audio over Bluetooth or USB-C. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

The Active Noise Cancellation “pinpoints and neutralizes external sounds for maximum immersion” or you can engage Aware mode “to hear what’s going on around you.” An extendable stainless steel band carries rotating ear cups topped with plush memory foam cushions so you can comfortably enjoy the up to 30 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation enabled – land an additional 3 hours of battery life with a quick 3-minute charge via the included USB-C cable.

Dive into our Sonos Ace vs AirPods Max feature. Or just forget that and go score a pair of AirPods Max right now while they are $100 off.

Sonos Ace features:

The custom-designed driver renders each frequency with superior precision and clarity. From crystallized highs to thundering bass, everything you hear feels more profound. Experience a deeper connection to your music when you stream lossless audio over Bluetooth or USB-C. Lose yourself in your listening experience with hyper realistic spatial audio that surrounds you.World-class Active Noise Cancellation pinpoints and neutralizes external sounds for maximum immersion. Turn on Aware mode to hear what’s going on around you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!