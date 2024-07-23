Twelve South’s metal/walnut wood HiRise Pro monitor stand with storage drops to a rare $120

Amazon is now offering a rare price drop on the Twelve South HiRise Pro for monitors, iMacs, and more. Regularly $150 and very rarely ever going for less, you can now score one for $119.99 shipped. This is a 20% price drop and one of less than a handful of deals we have seen since it hit Amazon around this time last year. It is still fetching the full $150 MSPR directly from Twelve South. Not only does it land on your desktop with one of the more elegant designs in the product category, but it also acts as a monitor riser and doubles with some bonus storage to de-clutter your workspace.

The steel Twelve South HiRise Pro is made to elegantly house your monitor while provide up to 4 inches of height adjustability for a more ergonomic and comfortable display elevation. Ventilation grills throughout keep things from getting over-heated as well.

It features a pair of storage shelves hidden behind a double-sided gunmetal/walnut grille to match just about any setup. This can be great for just about anything laying around on your desktop, from portable SSDs to smaller tablets, and other gidgets and gadgets, while the top of the unit features a vegan leather valet tray to neatly drop your grab-and-go gear.

Another great way to organize your work surface, and just generally freshen things up, is with a desk mat. Check out the “world’s first fully illuminated LED backlit gaming mouse mat” from Razer and this high-end leather model from Harber London…or save save yourself a fortune and score one of the Aothia models we use at under $10 Prime shipped instead .

Twelve South HiRise Pro features:

For those who thrive on an uncluttered work surface, you’ll love the fact that HiRise Pro has plenty of hiding space to house hubs, hard drives and things like your AirPods, wallet or keys. A vented front grille ensures hidden hard drives have ample air circulation. If a tangled mess of cables on your desk drives you crazy, stash that web inside HiRise Pro, and simply feed out the right amount of cable through the cable management slot on the back of the stand. Another handy feature built into HiRise Pro is the soft vegan leather valet tray on top of the stand. Use this landing pad as primo parking and charging space for your iPhone or Apple Watch. The vegan leather-lined top of HiRise Pro is also a perfect spot to drop your keys or glasses.

