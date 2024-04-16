Razer just unveiled Firefly V2 Pro – the ‘world’s first fully illuminated LED backlit gaming mouse mat’

Just after the debut of its new spatial audio BlackShark V2 Pro Xbox/PlayStation headsets and its high-end 18-inch Blade gaming laptop, Razer is launching another world-first today. Razer says its brand new Firefly V2 Pro is the “world’s first fully illuminated LED backlit gaming mouse mat” and it is now available for purchase. Head below for a closer look and more details on the vibrant new functional accoutrement for your battlestation table top.

Firefly V2 Pro – the world’s first fully illuminated LED backlit gaming mouse mat

Razer says its new aptly named Firefly V2 Pro is setting and standard in edge-to-edge LED backlighting. Enhanced by way of a frosted finish, it glows in multi-color glory across its entire surface, according to today’s press release.

There are 15 individual and customizable lighting zones spread across the design, each of which, as I’m sure you were already imagining, are powered by Razer Chroma RGB. Razer says it “offers gamers the ultimate immersion,” complete with dynamic and reactive in-game lighting effects.

As far as the actual performance, it features a low-friction micro-textured engineered for precision and speed with a built-in USB A port – Razer mentions this is perfect for a wireless mouse dongle – alongside a detachable USB-C cable to provide flexibility when it comes to powering the light-up mat itself.

The Razer Firefly V2 Pro is crafted for gamers who demand innovation and style in their gaming setup. Its fully illuminated design offers stunning visual effects, while its micro-textured surface allows for optimal sensor performance and enhanced gameplay. Via Razer Synapse, the Firefly V2 Pro offers extensive lighting customization, allowing gamers to create a truly cohesive and engaging gaming atmosphere.

Here’s a quick rundown of the specs:

Length: 278 mm / 10.95″

Width: 360 mm / 14.17″

Thickness: 4.6 mm / 0.18″

Full Backlit Illuminated Surface

Micro-textured For Optimal Tracking

Integrated USB 2.0 Port

Detachable USB Type C Cable

For some, a traditional $10 mouse pad will do just fine, or even something like ZAGG’s new felt Desk Mat with built-in magnetic charging at half the price, but for others, the statement-piece, conversation-starting Firefly V2 Pro is going to be tempting.

It is now available for purchase at $99.99 shipped.

