Worx’s ‘most flexible’ 20V 12-inch cordless electric string trimmer/edger at $85 for today only (Reg. $120)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Worx 20V 12-inch Cordless Straight Shaft Grass Trimmer/Edger for $84.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120, it has spent the majority of the time in 2024 keeping above $89, with some occasional short-lived $85 discounts every few months. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate and lands it at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked – $19 above the all-time low from 2022.

This 2-in-1 device saves you money on two separate tools while also giving you the versatility to tackle your yard and garden’s borders/outlines – plus Worx claims it as the “most flexible, customizable string trimmer you’ll ever own.” It provides a 12-inch cutting diameter, a 90-degree pivoting cutting head to handle sloped and hard-to-reach areas, as well as a telescopic shaft and an adjustable D-handle to account for different users’ size and comfort. Weighing only 5.3 pounds when the battery is attached, its easy and comfortable to use, plus you can toss out the concerns of getting tangled up in its cord as you go. It also comes as part of the PowerShare family too, so you’ll be able to interchange the battery with 75+ other tools in the ecosystem.

You’ll find more eco-friendly devices like hydroponic garden systems, EVs, power stations, exterior smart devices, and so much more in our Green Deals hub. You can also browse through our leftover Prime Day Green Deals hub too, though there is no telling when any of these hangover deals will change or be gone altogether.

Worx 20V 12-inch Cordless Grass Trimmer/Edger features:

2-Tools-In-1Get all your edging and trimming done with just one tool. Save yourself the expense of buying a separate edger

Converts QuicklyJust pull the head away from the shaft and twist to switch it from a trimmer into an edger—it only takes a few seconds

Same Battery, Expandable PowerThe same battery powers over 75+ 20V, 40V, and 80V lifestyle, garden, and power tools in the Power Share family

Push-Button Spool SystemCommand Feed is our on-demand line delivery technology. No bumping or auto-feed that relies on a timer. When you need fresh line, just push the button

Get At Hard-To-Reach AreasThe head pivots 90° so you can reach under and around shrubs and landscaping, or trim on sloped land

Multi-Position HandleSo you can get a comfortable grip. It also enables you to gain leverage when you have to bend down low

