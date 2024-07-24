Today’s best game deals: RoboCop Rogue City 50% off, Metal Gear Collection $23, much more

As part of its ongoing Summer Game Sale, Woot is now offering RoboCop Rogue City on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $29.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60, this is a straight up 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one is still up at full price on Amazon for Xbox while the PS5 version sits at $48 – it has never dropped below $45.50 there. While it might not be a massive, big budget AAA experience, by just about all accounts it is a super fun play through. Delivering on that late ‘80s nostalgia with modern visuals and gameplay mechanics, players once again descend into the crime-riddled streets of Detroit to “protect the innocent and uphold the law.” Armed with his trusty Auto-9 semi-automatic pistol, there’s plenty of FPS action here alongside the “power to decide how to fulfill prime directives in your own way, but as the story unfolds proceed with caution because corruption and greed know no limits.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

