Today’s best game deals: RoboCop Rogue City 50% off, Metal Gear Collection $23, much more

As part of its ongoing Summer Game Sale, Woot is now offering RoboCop Rogue City on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $29.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60, this is a straight up 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one is still up at full price on Amazon for Xbox while the PS5 version sits at $48 – it has never dropped below $45.50 there. While it might not be a massive, big budget AAA experience, by just about all accounts it is a super fun play through. Delivering on that late ‘80s nostalgia with modern visuals and gameplay mechanics, players once again descend into the crime-riddled streets of Detroit to “protect the innocent and uphold the law.” Armed with his trusty Auto-9 semi-automatic pistol, there’s plenty of FPS action here alongside the “power to decide how to fulfill prime directives in your own way, but as the story unfolds proceed with caution because corruption and greed know no limits.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
    • Also includes Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
    • Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster

