If I was going to recommend a great starter audio interface for Mac or PC users, it would be the latest Focusrite Scarlett Solo 4th Gen, and it’s now at its best price ever. The Focusrite Scarlet interfaces have been a popular option for a while, but after getting a chance to go hands-on with the new 4th Gen lineup shortly before release last summer, I can confidently say they literally just got even better in every way. The entry-level, single input model carries a regular price at $140 (despite the Amazon listing saying its typically $180), and you can now score one down at $109.99 shipped. That undercuts the previous best by $10 to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. The Solo includes a single mic/instrument input, but if you need two, say for a couple microphones or a mic and a guitar, the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen is also down at $169.99 shipped from the usual $200 price tag to offer another Amazon all-time low.

We are once again getting the vibrant red design on the 4th Gen Scarlett lineup alongside, in my experience on Mac over the last year or so, entirely reliable performance. You’ll land even better audio capture quality this time to my ear with a 120dB dynamic range by way of the “the same converters as Focusrite’s flagship interfaces, found in the world’s biggest studios.”

The expected XLR mic inputs (with phantom power) and front-mounted 1.4-inch guitar connection for easy access also sits alongside the return of Air tech (adds a brighter, shiny quality to your sound) with Presence and Presence + Drive modes. Here’s an excerpt from my review for context:

They are made to replicate the sonic character of the original Focusrite recording console – for those unfamiliar, Focusrite was founded back in 1985 by the iconic Rupert Neve initially to build extensions to Sir George Martin’s custom Neve recording desk at the world-famous AIR studios, going on to build it’s own recording consoles thereafter – and, practically speaking, add a sort of brightness to a recording. They sound something akin to the presence and gain controls on a traditional amphead to me.

Focusrite Scarlett Solo 4th Gen USB Audio Interface features:

The new generation of the songwriter’s interface: Plug in your mic and guitar and let Scarlett Solo 4th Gen bring big studio sound to wherever you make music.

Studio-quality sound: With a huge 120dB dynamic range, the newest generation of Scarlett uses the same converters as Focusrite’s flagship interfaces, found in the world’s biggest studios.

Find your signature sound: Scarlett 4th Gen’s improved Air mode lifts vocals and guitars to the front of the mix, adding musical presence and rich harmonic drive to your recordings.

Everything you need to record, mix and master your music: Includes industry-leading recording software and a full collection of record-making plugins.

Easy Start: It’s never been easier to get recording with Scarlett 4th Gen. Focusrite’s tried-and-tested Easy Start tool will have you making music in minutes.

