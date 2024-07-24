Google’s wireless Nest video doorbell just hit the Amazon all-time low at $110 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering a particularly notable deal on the wireless Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) at $109.99 shipped. Regularly $180 and still fetching as much from Best Buy, this is $70 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands at $10 under our previous one-day deal mention back in May and delivers the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. While we did see the latest wired counterparts drop to $99 at B&H last month, today’s deal is easily among the best prices we have ever tracked on the wireless battery model.

Alongside the notably clean and minimalist Google aesthetics in place here – these, at least for me, remain among the more attractive video doorbells you can stick on the outside of your home – the usual smart home Nest and Google Assistant integration is in place as well.

This model features a wireless rechargeable battery operation (so you don’t have mess around with cables) alongside two-way talk action and the 24/7 live views of your front porch you would expect from a product like this. HDR visuals and night vision tech are at the ready as well as Google’s see what you missed feature that provides “3 hours of free event video history” – even if your Wi-Fi goes down or there’s a power issue, the Nest Doorbell “can store up to 1 hour of recorded events.”

Go get a complete breakdown of the user experience in our hands-on review.

Swing by our smart home hub for even more.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app.

