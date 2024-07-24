Score an official Samsung Galaxy Watch Extreme Sport Band at just $8 today (Reg. $50)

Every once in a while Woot comes through with a wildly low price tag on an official piece of gear, and today is one of those days. It’s no stranger to the odd 75% or more price drop on official Apple Watch bands, but today it is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Extreme Sport Band for just $7.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This band sells for $50 from Samsung right now with today’s deal knocking a massive 84% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find by a long shot. While you’ll find various color options on Amazon mostly all up to $40 or more, this particularly Graphite/Etoupe model is selling for $35.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Series Extreme Sport Band features ventilation holes spanning the length of the band alongside the simple click and swap band replacement system to snap it into place on your Galaxy Watch. This band also comes along with Samsung’s belt-style T-Buckle closure and two-tone design with a sort of graphite treatment on the outside and an Etoupe beige on the inside that peeks out slightly through the ventilation holes.

This strap is marketed as being compatible with Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6, but as we detailed over at 9to5Google, it will also work with Galaxy Watch 7 (no the Ultra model though).

Learn more about how your older/existing bands will work with Galaxy Watch 7 right here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Extreme Sport Band features:

Experience ultimate comfort with the Extreme Sport Band for Galaxy Watch6 *; With air holes designed for extra ventilation, it ensures a secure and comfortable fit no matter how intense your workout gets. Refresh your look in an instant with a stylish new collection of bands for Galaxy Watch6 that release with just one click; Hold down the release button on the Extreme Sport Band to remove it and swap it out for another. Compatible with Galaxy Watch4 Series or later (sold separately). Experience ultimate comfort with the Extreme Sport Band for Galaxy Watch6. With air holes designed for extra ventilation, it ensures a secure and comfortable fit no matter how intense your workout gets.

