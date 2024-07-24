Score a FREE 1TB Kingston NV2 SSD with AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU at $209 ($259 value)

Over at Newegg, we are now tracking a deal that drops AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X processor to $209 shipped. This isn’t the lowest price we have tracked for this particular CPU with an original list price of $449, but what makes this an unmissable deal is that it comes with a free 1TB Kingston NV2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD that regularly fetches $61 on Amazon. This combo deal drops the Ryzen 7 5800X to $148, which is $25 below the lowest price we have tracked for it at $173. Just the CPU, in case you are wondering, is currently fetching $186 by itself on Amazon.

The Ryzen 7 5800X is a great option to consider if you are looking for a high-performance CPU without spending a fortune for your PC build. It’s among the cheapest octa-core processors on the market right now, and it offers base and boost clock speeds of of 3.8GHz and 4.7GHz, respectively. Not only does it have double the core count of its previous Zen 2 based counterpart, but it also draws the same amount of power as its predecessor with low TDP ratings, making it power efficient chip.

As for the SSD itself, the Kingston NV2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD is a reliable drive that offers read and write speeds of 3,500MB/s and 2,800MB/s, respectively. It comes with standard 3-year limited warranty and also includes Acronis cloning utility.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor features:

AMD’s fastest 8 core processor for mainstream desktop, with 16 procesing threads. OS Support-Windows 10 64-Bit Edition

Can deliver elite 100-plus FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

Cooler not included, high-performance cooler recommended

4.7 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 36 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support

For the advanced Socket AM4 platform, can support PCIe 4.0 on X570 and B550 motherboards

System Memory Specification: Up to 3200MHz

