Sun Joe’s 3-in-1 20V hedge trimmer/pole saw/leaf blower tool system drops to $127 (Reg. $179), more from $75

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe GTS4001C 20V Hedge Trimmer/Pole Saw/Leaf Blower Garden Tool System for $127.37 shipped. Normally fetching $179, this combination 3-in-1 tool started off 2024 at a spill-over $129 rate from the winter holiday sales which held out for the first four months before rising back up to its MSRP. We’ve seen a handful of discounts since then, but none ever fell lower than $140 until today’s deal. Now it’s coming in as a 29% markdown that saves you $52 and drops it back among some of its lowest prices – just $36 above the all-time low from 2023.

You’ll have all you need to shape up the trees and bushes around your garden with this 20V 3-in-1 combination tool. Each of the three attachments – designed to handle hedge trimming, pole saw, and leaf blower duties – all switch out in a matter of seconds, while each also possess a multi-angled adjustable head for greater maneuverability as well as the telescopic pole that extends its reach from 3.7 to 5.3 feet. It makes an ideal addition to tool sheds for new and experienced homeowners alike – especially those who may not have the funds to shell out on more expensive brands like EGO Power+ or Husqvarna.

More Sun Joe Amazon discounts:

You’ll find more eco-friendly devices like hydroponic garden systems, EVs, power stations, exterior smart devices, and so much more in our Green Deals hub. You can also browse through our leftover Prime Day Green Deals hub too, though there is no telling when any of these hangover deals will change or be gone altogether.

Sun Joe GTS4001C Garden Tool System features:

[MULTI-ANGLE HEAD]: Multi-angle adjustable heads for maximum maneuverability

[EASY TO USE]: Swap tools in seconds – unique, detachable power handle and pole system

[3-TOOLS-IN-1]: Make light work of your yard garden

[REACH HIGH, TRIM LOW]: Telescopic pole extends from 3.7′ To 5.3′

[WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED!]: We will warrant new powered products for two years from the date of purchase. NO QUESTIONS ASKED. Contact Snow Joe + Sun Joe customer support at 1-866-766-9563 for further assistance.

