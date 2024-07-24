This Baseus USB-C charger has two ports and delivers up to 40W of juice for just $9 today (68% off)

Courtesy of the official Baseus storefront on Amazon, Prime members can now grab Baseus’ 40W GaN charger in black for $8.99 shipped once the on-page 40% coupon in clipped. This deal shaves $19 or 68% off a 2-port USB-C GaN charger that regularly fetches $28. It is now $9 less than its previous low on Amazon, marking the lowest price we have tracked. There’s also a white variant that’s fetching $18 right now.

This portable wall charger comes with two USB-C ports, offering a maximum output of 40W when using a single port. It can deliver 20W of power from each port when both are used, which is still pretty good if you want to charge two devices simultaneously. Its compact form factor makes it fit for travelling or business trips, and it also has built-in high temperature protection monitoring and support for output voltage and power regulation.

If you are looking for more options, then you can also check out Baseus’ new $48 detachable power strip that makes travel less of a hassle with an integrated USB-C wall charger. Notably, you can also snag a 12-in-1 Anker power strip with a flat plug for $32 if you are unable to fit the Baseus charger in tight spaces.

Baseus USB-C charger 40W features:

40W Max Charging for Laptop: This Baseus 40W USB-C fast charger offers a a single maximum output of 40W, you can connect to either port to charge your MacBook Air at full speed from 0-70% in an hour.

Simultaneous Fast Charging: The Baseus 40W dual-port USB-C charger block delivers 20W of power from each port when both are used, which can fast charge two compatible devices at the same time, charging an iPhone 14 from 0-59% within 30 mins and a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from 0-67% in 30 mins.

Mini & Compact GaN Charger: Powered by the latest 5th GaN technology, Baseus 40W dual USB wall charger delivers a safe and high-powered charge that does not overheat or over charge. And its ultra-compact size is great for travelling or business trips.

Safe and Intelligent Output Regulation: Built-in over temperature protection monitoring charging temperature in real-time keeps your charger and connected devices safe. Besides, this 40W USB-C charger will automatically regulates the output voltage & power for different devices to ensure charging safety & performance.

