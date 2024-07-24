Troubadour debuts new waterproof MacBook Tote bag made from recycled plastic bottles

Troubadour, a brand that falls under the same fold as the beloved MUJJO, is introducing its new Apex Everyday Tote MacBook and laptop bag today. The brand is best known for its range of tech and everyday carriers, from backpacks and crossbody slings, to Messenger bags, duffles, and more, for the office, running errands, overnight trips, and weekends away. Delivering modern design sensibilities with a touch of luxury that lands with mid-range prices somewhere between the lower-end options and the luxury solutions, the new MacBook Tote is the latest addition to the brand’s Apex lineup and it’s now available for purchase. Head below for a closer look and more details. 

New Troubadour Apex Everyday MacBook Tote

The Apex Everyday Tote MacBook and laptop bag is made of FortiWeave fabric the brand says is “spun from recycled plastic bottles, for lightweight, waterproof carrying” alongside a vegan leather trim for additional durability and a touch of lux style. 

The waterproof, “tear-resistant” lining and the MacBook it houses, is dually safeguarded by way of waterproof zippers while the padded laptop compartment features a neoprene hood for additional protection. 

There’s much more than just a padded MacBook sleeve inside though. You’ll find “clever storage for easy access to your wallet, passport, phone, keys, water bottle, snacks, cables, chargers, iPad, AirPods and AirTag.” A mesh pocket gives you an at-a-glance view of smaller accessories while a pair of internal pockets offer up some stow capacity for things like umbrellas and water bottles. 

One the outside, an exterior rear pocket also transforms into a luggage strap so you can slide the bag onto the telescoping handle of your travel pack while rolling through the airport and the like. 

In terms of carry options, there’s an non-slip detachable shoulder strap that’s been triple bonded with “vegan leather, neoprene, and lightweight fabric.”

While certainly more geared towards lugging EDC to the office and back, traveling, or perhaps even overnighters with friends and family, I happen to love these tote-style bags for running errands as well. One could certainly say this is an awfully pricey grocery bag, and that it is. But it can do a whole lot more than that and I personally hate most of those cheap reusable bags you can pickup from the stores when you forget to bring one. This one does it in style, be it a weekend run to the shops, trips to the mall, or otherwise.

The new Troubadour Apex Everyday Tote comes in three different colors: Black, Green Smoke, and my personal favorite here, the Livid Green (seen above). It sells for $195 shipped and comes with a 5-year guarantee:

Every Troubadour product comes with a five-year guarantee against any manufacturing fault

If you need to return your product for the repair of a manufacturing fault during the first year after its purchase, we also pay the return shipping costs

