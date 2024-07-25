All aboard! Rad Power adds new e-bikes and 40% off passenger accessory discounts to extended summer sale

Update: Rad Power has once again extended its summer sale savings for the rest of the month, now ending on July 31.

Rad Power Bikes has extended its ongoing summer sale through July 24 with a few added e-bike discounts as well as taking up to 40% off passenger accessories – and even a special deal on the new RadRunner 3 Plus. Still at the front of the group with the biggest deal is the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike for $1,099 shipped, which will be discontinued after supplies run out. Normally fetching $1,599 since the company lowered prices back in January, this model has been at the head of the last three sales with the biggest price cuts, with Memorial Day sales seeing the biggest drop to the $1,099 low during Memorial Day sales (if you don’t count the pricing error that had it at $999 for the first day). It’s back again today as a repeat 31% markdown, returning it back to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You can learn more below or check out our hands-on review over at Electrek.

Carrying the mantle of Rad Power’s “beast of a bike,” the RadRover 6 Plus hits 20 MPH top speeds for up to 45 miles on a single charge thanks to its 750W brushless geared hub motor working in tandem with the semi-integrated 672Wh battery. Equipped with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, this e-bike has five levels of pedal assistance to choose from, accessible through the full digital display that also gives you real-time performance data like battery levels or a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output. Should you journey off the beaten paths, this model is prepared for the adventure with its water-resistant connectors and wiring harness, as well as a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires with fenders over each.

Amazon's Prime Day might have officially ended, but there are plenty of Green Deals from the savings event that are still live and ready to be taken advantage of!

