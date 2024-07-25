New low delivers $250 in savings on Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD at $1,749

Joining an ongoing low on the base model 14-inch M3 Pro, Amazon is offering the elevated 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and the 1TB SSD down at $1,749 shipped right now. This is a regularly $1,999 machine seeing a solid $250 price drop and it looks like it could sell out (or jump back up in price) at any time. This is machine is a great buy at $1,799 if you need the extra storage, but with the extra $50 in savings, today’s all-time low sweetens the deal even more. Folks who can make do with the 8GB of RAM can score the M3 Pro chip laptop down at $1,599 from the usual $1,799 list.

While you can score the M3 Pro chip model at $50 less right now, that model has half the internal storage as today’s featured deal. You could also otherwise drop down to the 8GB variant of the base M3 to land a new MacBook at $1,399, or $200 off the list price.

For some folks, the extra RAM and storage space is going to be far more valuable than the boost in horsepower the M3 Pro chip affords, and that’s where today’s featured deal comes in.

It boasts an 8‑core CPU and a 10‑core GPU to power the Liquid Retina XDR Display alongside 16GB of unified memory and a 1TB internal SSD. The up to 22 hours of battery life also joins a machine that was “built for Apple intelligence” – It “draws on your personal context while setting a brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on Mac with M1 and later, with Siri and device language set to U.S. English, as part of macOS Sequoia this fall.”

M3 MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting a brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on Mac with M1 and later, with Siri and device language set to U.S. English, as part of macOS Sequoia this fall. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

