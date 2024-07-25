elago’s new AW5 case wraps your Samsung Galaxy Buds 3/Pro in glorious Game Boy goodness at $14.50

We love the fun and playful elago AirPods cases, from ice cream and avocado designs to classic cassettes, Mac-inspired covers and, arguably, the most popular of them all, the Game Boy model. They clearly aren’t for everyone, but when it comes to folks that can appreciate this sort of whimsical approach to tech accessories, elago is one of the best. It has recently issued its AW5 Game Boy case for Samsung’s brand new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds and you can already score a nice little launch deal on it.

New elago AW5 Game Boy case for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

This is more or less the same AW5 design we have seen in the past for Apple’s AirPods and other earbuds. Made from a soft silicone material, it sports faux face buttons, a D-pad, and an even a screen while allowing the onboard LED on Samsung’s case to shine through. Clearly inspired directly from Nintendo’s legendary handheld, this is about as close as you can get without the official seal of approval from Mario.

It is specifically made for Samsung’s new buds, that includes both the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, completely wrapping your new case in a protective silicone to safeguard it from bumps and scratches.

That’s all good and well, but it’s also the worst part for me here. I happen to be a big fan of the see-through silver case on the Galaxy Buds, and this Game Boy case hides it away completely. elago definitely should have tweaked the Game Boy design to some degree in order to complement the case rather than covering it if you ask me – perhaps with a see-through screen?

But that’s just me, it certainly doesn’t take anything away from the adorable design, it just feels a touch lazy to go ahead and flat-out recycle the look in a slightly different form-factor to accommodate the latest and greatest in personal audio tech.

Nonetheless, the new Game Boy Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro case is now available for purchase straight from the brand’s official Amazon storefront. It carries a regular price at $15.99, but an on-page coupon knocks the price down to $14.39 Prime shipped.

If you don’t want to cover your Buds 3 case completely, check out the brand’s see-through model from under $10 Prime shipped instead.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!