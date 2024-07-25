Elgato’s new XLR dock and USB hub makes the Stream Deck+ more functional, now available starting at $60

Karthik Iyer -
Best PC Gaming DealsNewsElgato
$60
Image showing a person using XLR Dock on Stream Deck.

Elgato’s Stream Deck+ is one of the most functional controllers you can have on your desk. But if you ever thought the Stream Deck+ with its usual programmable keys, LCD display, and knobs isn’t enough for you, then Elgato has launched two new docks to improve its functionality further. There’s a new $119.99 XLR Dock which slots right into the rear of the Stream Deck+, turning it into an audio station. If you don’t have use for an XLR Dock, then there’s also a $59.99 USB Hub that adds a bunch of USB ports and an SD card reader.

The new XLR Dock and USB Hubs greatly improve the Stream Deck+ functionality

The new XLR Dock slots into the rear of the Stream Deck+ and delivers up to 75dB of gain which is enough to power a lot of powerful microphones. It even adds a headphone jack for zero latency monitoring. This new $120 dock can essentially turn your Stream Deck+ into a complete audio station using which you can “customize controls to mix, monitor, or do just about anything. All you really need is a single USB cable routing to your PC, thereby significantly reducing the cable clutter.

If you’d rather have additional USB ports instead of XLR, then Elgato has also launched a new $60 USB Hub that slots into the back of the Stream Deck+. This particular hub adds two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an SD or microSD card reader. There’s are no Thunderbolt ports, but the USB ports are good to deliver up to 5GB/s of data transfers. Notably, there’s also a 65W uplink port to charge your laptop when you connect this hub to an external USB-C power supply.

Both XLR Dock and USB Hub are now available from Elgato’s web store. The Stream Deck+ is available on Amazon for $189 with a $11 discount over its usual price of $200.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
Elgato

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Android game and app price drops: 60 Parsecs!, Bright R...
Save up to $1,050 on LG’s smart all-in-one electric w...
All aboard! Rad Power adds new e-bikes and 40% off pass...
Moment Summer sale live at up to 50% off: Tele T-Series...
Don’t spend a fortune on wall chargers, this 36W ...
Give your collection a red and blue entry with this Tim...
Jackery’s latest SolarSaga 100 Prime bifacial mou...
Instant’s regularly up to $70 electric Cold Brewe...
Load more...
Show More Comments