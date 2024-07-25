Elgato’s new XLR dock and USB hub makes the Stream Deck+ more functional, now available starting at $60

Elgato’s Stream Deck+ is one of the most functional controllers you can have on your desk. But if you ever thought the Stream Deck+ with its usual programmable keys, LCD display, and knobs isn’t enough for you, then Elgato has launched two new docks to improve its functionality further. There’s a new $119.99 XLR Dock which slots right into the rear of the Stream Deck+, turning it into an audio station. If you don’t have use for an XLR Dock, then there’s also a $59.99 USB Hub that adds a bunch of USB ports and an SD card reader.

The new XLR Dock and USB Hubs greatly improve the Stream Deck+ functionality

The new XLR Dock slots into the rear of the Stream Deck+ and delivers up to 75dB of gain which is enough to power a lot of powerful microphones. It even adds a headphone jack for zero latency monitoring. This new $120 dock can essentially turn your Stream Deck+ into a complete audio station using which you can “customize controls to mix, monitor, or do just about anything. All you really need is a single USB cable routing to your PC, thereby significantly reducing the cable clutter.

If you’d rather have additional USB ports instead of XLR, then Elgato has also launched a new $60 USB Hub that slots into the back of the Stream Deck+. This particular hub adds two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an SD or microSD card reader. There’s are no Thunderbolt ports, but the USB ports are good to deliver up to 5GB/s of data transfers. Notably, there’s also a 65W uplink port to charge your laptop when you connect this hub to an external USB-C power supply.

Both XLR Dock and USB Hub are now available from Elgato’s web store. The Stream Deck+ is available on Amazon for $189 with a $11 discount over its usual price of $200.

