Prime Day pricing still live on Apple's 24-inch M3 iMac starting from $1,149 (Reg. $1,299)

Justin Kahn -
$1,149
M3 iMac

Update: The Prime Dy pricing is still live on most colorways of Apple’s latest 24-inch M3 iMac.

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 24-inch M3 iMac down down at $1,149 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon on all four colorways of the base 256GB model. Still up at the full $1,299 via Best Buy and currently marked down to $1,199 via B&H, Amazon is now offering nearly $150 off the latest Apple all-in-one desktop machine. This deals lands on par with our Memorial Day mention and the price drop before that, coming within $1 of the best price we have tracked in 2024. You will find the 10-core models seeing the same $150 price drop right now as well, alongside select colorways of the 10-core 512GB variants from $1,449. Head below for more details. 

Apple’s latest M3-powered iMac remains the most attractive AiO desktop in my opinion – a super sleek and clean design that’s basically like having nothing but a gorgeous monitor on your desk, plenty of vibrant colorway options, and a perfect silver treatment for folks with a penchant for that traditional Apple look. You can see some real world images of the blue model in our review

Joining the M3 performance  – a marked improvement over the previous M1 models, you’ll find a gorgeous 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors. The built-in 1080p FaceTime HD camera joins a “studio-quality” three-mic array and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support for enjoyable high-res video calling action and more. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity also sit alongside Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports for hardwired peripherals and the like. 

It is, in my opinion, the best desktop web browsing machine out there, perfect for video chatting, without having to spend any extra money, and an ideal machine for getting some work done at the desk (be it for school projects or otherwise). 

Apple M3 24-inch iMac features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip from Apple. From creating presentations to gaming, you’ll fly through work and play. The all-in-one desktop design is strikingly thin, comes in four vibrant colors, and becomes the centerpiece of any room. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display features 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors. Everything from streaming movies to editing photos is vivid and colorful.

