Razer's Stream Controller X with 15 customizable keys now down at the $90 all-time low ($60 off)

Karthik Iyer -
$60 off $90
Razer Stream Controller kept on a desk.

Best Buy is now serving the best price we have seen for Razer’s Stream Controller X at $89.99 shipped. This deal serves an impressive $60 discount on the model that debuted last spring for $150, and it’s now $32 less than its previous all-time low we tracked on Amazon a few months back. Today’s best price of $90 was briefly matched at Amazon before the stocks ran out, and it only has the full version now with 12 keys and a bunch of dials and programmable buttons that’s seeing a lighter 26% discount.

The Razer Stream Controller X sports 15 SwitchBlade buttons that are completely customizable and can be used as “shortcuts for streaming, video editing, music production, and more.” Much like the controllers in the beloved Stream Deck lineup from Elgato, you can even use the keys on Razer’s Stream Controller X to execute multi-link macros to launch multiple actions with a single button press. The Stream Controller X works well on both macOS and PC, and it also comes with a magnetic swappable faceplate and a detachable 50-degree anti-slip magnetic stand.

The Stream Deck MK.2 is a similar model from Elgato, and it’s also seeing a lighter $28 discount right now. Be sure to swing by our PC gaming deals hub once you are done fetching the deals here to see if you can find something else for your gaming setup.

Razer Stream Controller X features:

Create handy shortcuts for streaming, video editing, music production, and more. Control your apps, lights, audio, and more with a few simple taps, and enjoy easy visual navigation with customizable icons. Go live or be ready to create at the push of a key. Create the ultimate shortcut by linking any number of actions to one button, triggering them consecutively or simultaneously.

