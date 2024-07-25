Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S24 drops $165 to land at the new $695 Amazon low today

While we are still tracking all-time lows on the S24 Ultra model, today it’s time for some seriously notable deals on the unlocked Galaxy S24. Regularly $860 for the 256GB model we are featuring today – the highest storage capacity you can buy, Amazon is now offering the Onyx Black model and the Cobalt Violet down at $695 shipped. That’s $165 off and the lowest price we can find. This is more than $100 under the price we tracked for this model during the Discover Samsung Galaxy sale back in May and among the best prices we have seen since release earlier this year anywhere. Both colorways are sitting at the full MSRP directly from Samsung right now.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 might not be the Ultra-sized variation, but it still sits in the brand’s flagship lineup that was released earlier this year. We are still firmly planted in the middle of the lifecycle, further highlighting how notable today’s price drops are and offering up a ton of value even for folks that might consider trading up for the S25 when it lands (likely) in 2025.

Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and an octa-core CPU, it features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2340 x 1080 (FHD+) display. The front-side camera delivers 12MP while the reader lens array is capable of 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom (50.0 MP,10.0 MP, 12.0 MP) alongside the onboard accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and more.

Another main difference from this model and the Ultra is the S Pen you won’t get with the base model here, but you’re still landing much of the same AI features, real-time translations, Note Assist that will “summarize, format, and even translate them for you,” and Google Circle to Search, just for starters.

Samsung Galaxy S24 features:

Turn every photo into a post-worthy masterpiece; Move or remove objects; Fill in empty space; Simply snap a pic and take it from great to jaw-dropping with Generative Edit. Share more of life’s most share-worthy moments in natural, true-to-life color with 50MP camera. Jump seamlessly between apps without the wait and see content in high quality with our fastest processor yet, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. Say the right thing at the right time in no time with Chat Assist.

