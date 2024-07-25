Spigen’s new Apple-certified 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand with 4th magnetic accessory pad at $100

Yesterday we caught an early look (and deal) on Spigen’s brand new Qi2 charging stand, but that one doesn’t include the built-in Apple Watch charger. Today we just spotted the brand’s new ArcField (MagFit+) 3-in-1 MagSafe Certified Charger Stand down at $99.99 shipped. This one stealthily made its way to Amazon over the last month or so at $125, and is now seeing the very first deal we have tracked yet. It too takes on a more unique form-factor, but with Apple-certified charging pads, 15W of juice for your iPhone, and 3-in-1 + 1 design that features a bonus storage pad of sorts for a MagSafe wallet or magnetic accessories.

The new ArcField stand trades out the Qi2 action for an Apple-certified setup. The MFM and MFA certifications deliver the same max 15W MagSafe iPhone charging and 5W Apple Watch power (the Apple Watch charger is built-in this time) to ensure official “compatibility, optimized charging, safety assurance, and quality.”

The unique form-factor also features a Qi pad for AirPods along the bottom as well as a MagFit Plus pad around back – this is essentially a MagSafe landing pad for your extra accessories. it’s not a fourth charger, but rather somewhere to neatly stow your magnetic accessories that might need to be temporarily removed from your phone to charge – think MagSafe wallets, MagSafe grips, or anything else you might have magnetically attached to your Apple handset when not charging.

It ships with a 6.6-foot USB-C cable as well as the 30W wall adapter you’ll need to power it all.

Spigen ArcField (MagFit+) 3-in-1 MagSafe Certified Charger Stand features:

3 in 1 Charging Station +a : Charging just got simpler. This wireless charger features a dedicated space for your MagSafe accessories, eliminating the need for separate storage.

Apple Certified Made for MagSafe & Apple Watch : MFM and MFA certifications give you 15W MagSafe iPhone charging and 5W Apple Watch charging and ensure compatibility, optimized charging, safety assurance, and quality. guaranteed to seamlessly adapt to all future OS updates.

MagFit Plus: Keep your MagSafe wallet, popsocket, or other accessories conveniently attached while charging your device. (This is not a charging function for the accessories.)

MagSafe Compatibility: Compatible with iPhone 15, 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 14, 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 13, 12 Series / AirPods Pro 2nd generation, AirPods Pro / Apple Watch Ultra, 9 ,8, 7, 6, 5, 4 se series and more

All-inclusive Package: Includes a 6.6ft USB-C to USB-C cable and a 30W wall charger to ensure you have everything you need for the ultimate charging, right out of the box.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!